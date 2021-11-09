Grab a massive discount on MASSIVE with $396 off the NI KOMPLETE Classics Collection at Plugin Boutique

If you fancy getting ahead of the rush on Black Friday plugin deals , Plugin Boutique has you covered: they’re offering a staggering discount on the KOMPLETE Classic Collection , a must-buy bundle that features three of NI’s most iconic software synth plugins topped off with an essential delay.

Native Instruments KOMPLETE Classic Collection: 80% off

Coming in at $99, this is an absolute no-brainer for anyone looking to Komplete their software collection with four of Native Instruments’ most popular products - a veritable holy trinity of synths - MASSIVE, ABSYNTH5 and FM8 - alongside REPLIKA, a versatile delay. This is a chance to cop some of the most iconic software instruments from the past 20 years, at $396 under the list price.

Included in NI’s heavily discounted collection of classics, you’ll find perhaps the most iconic synth ever released by this German manufacturer - MASSIVE. A favourite for producers of EDM, bass music and electro, this powerhouse soft synth is capable of producing head-spinning leads, floor-shaking bass sounds and everything in between. With over 1300 custom-designed presets ready to go, this one’s a no-brainer.

Alongside MASSIVE, the Classic Collection contains two more powerful synths from NI, FM8 and ABSYNTH5. FM8 is one of the most powerful FM soft synths on the market, delivering the complex, dynamic sound of frequency modulation in a well-designed, easy-to-use package. ABSYNTH5 is equally impressive, giving music makers the ability to design nuanced soundscapes and alien worlds of sound through semi-modular, hybrid synthesis architecture.

If that wasn’t enough for $99, NI have thrown in REPLIKA, one of their most powerful delay plugins. Built around two pro-quality delays and an advanced diffusion algorithm, REPLIKA is bolstered by a resonant filter, phaser effect and an intuitive interface that enables you to easily switch between its Modern, Vintage Digital and Diffusion modes.