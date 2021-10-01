Get gets and get paid with GigRealm, an online platform for musicians to promote their music and build connections

GigRealm, an online platform that connects artists with paying gigs in a wide range of venues, has been launched today. The platform is free for artists to join, allowing them to build industry contacts and manage their live schedules.

With direct access to promoters, venues and events organisers, artists will be able to network digitally, with a host of online resources such as marketing tools available to help develop their career.

Once a gig has been arranged via the platform, an automated GigContract is generated, which can then be paid directly through the platform's payment system. The idea behind GigRealm is to simplify the live music scene, tackle issues such as pay-to-play and non-payment, and to support grassroots music venues.

Founded by Tom Brady and Reuben Narey, GigRealm has founded partnerships with the likes of CD Baby, Kycker, The Ivors Academy, ICMP and BIMM, and with hospitality powerhouse Greene King who will trial the platform.

GigRealm hopes to build on these with more industry partnerships, and co-founder Brady hopes that the platform can help live music and the hospitality industry recover from the pandemic.

“We spent a number of years developing the concept for GigRealm and were preparing to launch the platform just before the pandemic struck,” said Brady. ”Seeing the havoc that COVID wrought on the live music industry over the last 18 months or so has sharpened our resolve to provide a seamless solution for any venue to engage with great artists, effortlessly promote live music and, of course, for artists to find shows and get fairly remunerated.”

“It’s all about helping increase footfall and revenue for venues, making the workload more time efficient for independent promoters and demystifying the booking process for those new to live music. If we can do that while making it easier for artists to play live, we’ll be heading in the right direction!”

GigRealm sees grassroots live music and the hospitality sector as natural allies, citing research that finds live music increases bar sales by 28 per cent, whereas with live sports that increase was only seven per cent.

The platform is live now, and artists can create their free online profile over at GigRealm.