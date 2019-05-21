Get the classic rave hoover synth sound in your Minilogue XD with the Staub oscillator

We get the feeling that Korg’s ‘logue SDK, which enables third parties to create custom oscillators and effects for a number of the company’s synths, is going to be a reasonable-sized deal over the next few years.

Originally seen in the Prologue and then making its way into the Minilogue XD, it’s soon to to be found in Korg’s Nu:Tekt synth, a portable build-it-yourself instrument that’s coming later in 2019.

We’ve already seen Sinevibes pick up the mantle with its KorgBent, KorgTube and KorgTurbo ‘multi-engine plugins’, and now we get word of Staub, a Minilogue XD oscillator that’s designed specifically to reproduce the classic hoover sound.

Beloved by rave enthusiasts for decades, this was originally created using the Roland Alpha Juno, but can be emulated in any number of other synths.

Staub is actually four oscillators; the fundamental oscillator is a modulated sawtooth wave, but you can also dial in two additional modulated saws (an octave above and below respectively) and a sub oscillator to ease off the harshness.

Find out more on the Staub Audio website. The Staub oscillator costs $4.99.