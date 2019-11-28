Get $300 off Yamaha’s MOXF8 workstation synth: a versatile keyboard for live and studio use

Based on the same technology has Yamaha’s MOTIF XF workstation, the company’s MOXF8 is a versatile synth that could easily serve as the centrepiece of your studio. And over Black Friday weekend, you can save $300 on it, bringing the price down from $1,499.99 to $1,199.99.

The MOXF8 is based on the AWM2 Tone Generator and feature two sizable grand piano waveforms. It can also accommodate the Flash Memory Expansion board, which can be used either for original user voices or additional soundsets.

In fact, as part of this Black Friday deal, you get a free activation card for the Sonic Reality Keys of the '60s and '70s add-on, so you’ll have even more sounds to play with right away.

The MOXF8 also functions as a MIDI keyboard controller and USB Audio/MIDI interface, and comes with onboard sequencing capabilities.

This is a solid all-rounder, then, and great value for money at this special Black Friday price.