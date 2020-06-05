Get Bob Clearmountain’s reverb spaces in your DAW with Apogee’s $49 plugin

Apogee and Bob Clearmountain previously collaborated on the Domain plugin , which emulated the legendary mix engineer’s signal chain, and they’ve now reunited for Clearmountain’s Spaces, a collection of signature reverb sounds.

Derived directly from Domain, Spaces models the same physical rooms and echo chambers that Clearmountain has used on countless hit records (they’re provided here as Impulse Response room profiles).

You can tweak your signal before it gets to the reverb stage using a 3-band EQ, de-essing and pre-delay, and it’s also possible to mix and layer the three spaces to get precisely the timbral characteristics and decay times you’re looking (and listening) for.

You also get a helping hand from Bob in the form of a collection of Clearmountain presets, some of which are specific to artists he’s worked with (Springsteen Piano Verb and Start Me Up Guitar Verb, for example).