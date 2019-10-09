Get iconic Bowie, Springsteen and Chic FX presets in new Apogee plugin

Getting the sound of your favourite records is the holy grail for a lot of producers, and legendary mix engineer Bob Clearmountain might just have made it a bit easier with his new Domain plugin.

Created by Apogee, this recreates Clearmountain’s personalised FX signal chain, giving you the following processors:

Pre Delay/Reverb De-esser

Pre Delay/Reverb EQ

Stereo Delay with Spin Time Compensation

Delay Blur (Saturation)

Stereo Unison to Octave Pitch-Shift

Clearmountain Spaces Convolution Reverbs

FX Mixer

Perhaps the biggest highlight, though, is the preset collection, which focuses on iconic sounds from the Clearmountain catalogue. So, you can choose a David Bowie Let’s Dance guitar setup, a Bruce Springsteen Born In The USA snare sound, or the delay that was used on the guitar in INXS’ Need You Tonight (to name but a few options).

The signal flow of all of these presets is illustrated on the left-hand side, which could be a great learning tool. You can tweak the presets to taste, obviously, or create your own.

Cleamountain’s Domain is available for PC and Mac in VST/AU/AAX formats priced at $349. You can also download a demo.