Get iconic Bowie, Springsteen and Chic FX presets in new Apogee plugin

Legendary mix engineer Bob Clearmountain shares his signal chain

Getting the sound of your favourite records is the holy grail for a lot of producers, and legendary mix engineer Bob Clearmountain might just have made it a bit easier with his new Domain plugin.

Created by Apogee, this recreates Clearmountain’s personalised FX signal chain, giving you the following processors:

  • Pre Delay/Reverb De-esser
  • Pre Delay/Reverb EQ
  • Stereo Delay with Spin Time Compensation
  • Delay Blur (Saturation)
  • Stereo Unison to Octave Pitch-Shift
  • Clearmountain Spaces Convolution Reverbs
  • FX Mixer

Perhaps the biggest highlight, though, is the preset collection, which focuses on iconic sounds from the Clearmountain catalogue. So, you can choose a David Bowie Let’s Dance guitar setup, a Bruce Springsteen Born In The USA snare sound, or the delay that was used on the guitar in INXS’ Need You Tonight (to name but a few options).

The signal flow of all of these presets is illustrated on the left-hand side, which could be a great learning tool. You can tweak the presets to taste, obviously, or create your own.

Cleamountain’s Domain is available for PC and Mac in VST/AU/AAX formats priced at $349. You can also download a demo.

Find out more on the Apogee website. 

