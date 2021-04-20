Get Ash Soan’s drum sounds with Toontrack's In The Pocket EZX

Toontrack has announced the release of In The Pocket EZX - recorded by world-class session drummer Ash Soan at his home studio The Windmill, meaning that you can now play Ash's distinctive drum sounds from your electronic drum set!

Soan, who has been a first-call session player for many years, has chalked up a who's who list of credits including Adele, Taylor Swift, Robbie Williams and many more. In recent years, Ash's profile has been boosted by his use of social media to give a window into his work and sonic experimentation in The Windmill, where he has self-engineered and performed drum tracks for the likes of Dua Lipa, Rod Stewart, Hans Zimmer among others.

Ash Soan talks revolutionising the drum session world from his back garden (Image credit: Future) Session hero on home studios, The Voice and much more

Ash previously collaborated with Toontrack for its UK Pop EZX pack, but now, Toontrack and Ash have teamed-up to capture the sound of his drum collection, complete with the distinctive sound of his studio. Recorded inside Ash’s 18th Century windmill, the collection is described by Toontrack as 'Organic electronic': acoustic sounds created largely-featuring Ash's Gretsch Broadkaster and 50s Round Badge kits that have undergone heavy processing.

The pack is arranged into five preset kits: Organic Hip-Hop, Phat Pocket, Contemporary R&B, Modern Reggae and Low Lo-Fi, but as well as the base kits and presets, In The Pocket also includes a number of additional kicks, snares, and percussion from the likes of Gretsch, Sakae, Dunnett, Yamaha, LP and more.

As with all Toontrack expansions, it comes with a library of MIDI grooves and fills recorded by Ash for songwriters wanting to skip programming.

Toontrack In The Pocket EZX is available now, priced at £58.99/€75.