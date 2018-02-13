Ash Soan talks revolutionising the drum session world from his back garden: “This place was basically built to get my crap out of the house"

Interviewing session drummers in their natural environment has always meant a trip into London to one of the major studios dotted throughout the city.

It’s curious, then, to be heading towards the open space, greenery and pig farms of rural Norfolk for our latest assignment - interviewing renowned British session drummer Ash Soan.

You see, whilst Ash earned his session stripes laying down his tasteful groove for acts such as Adele, CeeLo Green and James Morrison in London’s busiest studios, a few years ago he made the brave decision to move much of his work closer to home - into his back garden to be exact.

The result is The Windmill, a converted mill-turned-drum recording haven just a stone’s throw from his front door. While the ’Mill’s magical drum sound was more a happy accident than a calculated career move, Ash’s investment and dedication to the project has already paid dividends.

With the blessing of producers such as Trevor Horn, Stephen Lipson, Steve Power and Mark Taylor, drum tracks recorded at The Windmill have received Grammy nominations, featured on hits for Seal, Jeff Lorber, Paul Jackson Jr and Rumer and even been the soundtrack to fellow-drummer Jamie Oliver cooking up a storm on his Quick And Easy Food show.

The studio has become the undoubted star of Ash’s buzzing Instagram channel, too - 110,000 followers (and counting) tune in regularly to bear witness to that signature groove, pore over the ’Mill’s amazing sound, and study Ash’s sonic experiments with mics and gear. And the most amazing part of all? There are no additional engineers miking the kit or running the sessions from a control room.

Over many years spent in studios, and with a little help from his muso friends, Ash has learned to engineer, rig mics, record and mix himself solo, something he sees as an increasingly valuable skill in any musician’s arsenal. An indication of where sessions are headed? He certainly thinks so, and undoubtedly the results speak for themselves.

Trevor [Horn] goes, ‘So, who puts the microphones on the drums?’ I told him I did and it freaked him out

For Ash, a major perk of owning a home studio is being able to spend more time with the family, but between sessions for pop acts and film scores, kicking off his fifth series of The Voice, clinic tours and more, he clearly has no intention of slowing down.

The diary for 2018 is already filling up, and Ash has longer-term plans to teach and host exclusive drum camps at The Windmill, complete with tents and campfires! Perched on a soft leather couch beside Ash’s trusty Gretsch Broadkaster, and with golden autumn sunshine pouring through the glass doors of The Windmill, it’s time to quiz the session superstar on his studio investment, the future of drum sessions, the power of social media and how The Voice changed his stance on reading notes…

Fun session today for @mixedbychopz at @thewindmillstudio #WindmillSounds #Reggae Ash Soan A photo posted by @ashsoan on Jan 24, 2018 at 10:58am PST

So Ash, tell us the story behind how you ended up with a professional drum studio so close to home?

“This place was basically built to get my crap out of the house. Producer Mark [Taylor] is a key person really. When I first built it he helped me decide what mics and stuff to get. I knew I had a reputation as a bit of a session guy and I’d played on some records - that bit was sorted - but how was I going to get people to hire me to record at this place?

"Mark said there was really only one way, and that was to have a hit. And then we did! Then we had another one… “I did some stuff on Rumer’s album and that was a hit of sorts, then I did some stuff for Fraser [T Smith, producer] with singer Gavin James, then I did a track on Seal’s new record for Trevor Horn. That was funny. Trevor goes, ‘So, who puts the microphones on the drums?’ I told him I did and it freaked him out, but he’s heard it since and my tracks made it on to the record, so that says it all.

“We did some recording here for Italian singer Laura Pausini. It was Number 1 in Italy and South America, and we were nominated for a Latin Pop Grammy. She didn’t get it, but the drums were recorded here. I did still win that category because I’d done a record with Fraser for a Mexican duo who won it. Seal, Rumer, Jeff Lorber, Grammy nominations, Number 1s; all of a sudden it was working.”

So, aside from the special sound you get in this room, much of its success was down to allies in the industry taking a chance?

“Undoubtedly. It was beautiful that people like Trevor, Mark and Lipson gave a s**t. I did two tracks here for Seal and one of them didn’t make it. We ended up doing that one at Sarm before it went and we used the full extent of the studio. We overdubbed the snare drum in the stairwell, this massive Bonham type thing. There’s no way I could do any of that here. I can do it synthetically, but I don’t have that sound available. Although I have got a valley drum sound [there’s a lush green valley outside the studio door], which I’ve tried!

“This place has got its limitations, but most of the stuff I do, it’s all here. You can definitely get into Bonham world with these mics [points to overheads]. You don’t need much bigger than that.”