Get 30% off all versions of Reason 11 in this mega DAW sale

Thanks to the addition of the Reason Rack plugin, version 11 of Reason Studios’ eponymous music production package is undoubtedly its most powerful and flexible yet. You can now access all of Reason’s best devices in another DAW and, over Black Friday week, you can get all versions of Reason 11 at a whopping 30% discount.

Get 30% off all versions of Reason 11

There are big savings to be had on Reason Studios' DAW: the Intro, Standard and Suite versions of the software are all available for 30% off, as are upgrades for existing users.

To give you an idea of how much you can save, this means that the standard version of Reason 11 comes down from $399/£309/£349 to around £216/$280/€244, and you can also save 30% on the Intro and Suite editions.

Upgrades are included in the offer, too, so if you own a previous version of Reason and want to update to the latest one, now’s the time.

Make sure you don't miss out on any of the best Black Friday plugin deals, either.

