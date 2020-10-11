Get 25% off a classic Boss DS-1 distortion pedal, and nab 2 BIC-PC patch cables while you're at it

Here at MusicRadar we're huge fans of Boss's massively influential DS-1 Distortion pedal, so we're more than happy to highlight this amazing 25%-off deal from the Musician's Friend Rocktober sales event. This discount drops the price from $89.99 to just $67.49.

Back in 1978, effects giant Boss was first making its name, and the DS-1 was one of only a handful of pedals bearing the company's brightly coloured compact enclosures.

But it wasn't long after its launch that it began luring in legendary guitarists, including Joe Satriani, Steve Vai, and later, Kurt Cobain. Its simple set-up and crunchy tones still stand up today, and if it was good enough for them, at this price it's a virtually compulsory purchase for you.

The pedal's saturated tone, hard clipping and touch responsiveness was what attracted those big-name players - while the rest of us loved the slim price tag, which remains to this day.

Internally, the DS-1 has undergone a few subtle tweaks since its inception, most notably during its move from Japanese to Taiwanese production, which incurred a number of op-amp changes along the way.

Its simple circuit design makes it popular with modders, too, and over the years, boutique builders such as Keeley and Analog Man have put their own stamp on the circuit - but Boss isn't afraid to revamp the formula, either.

To grab this 25% saving at the checkout don't forget to use the coupon code: rocktober. You'll get a couple of 6-inch patch cables thrown in to the deal, too.

