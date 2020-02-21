Gavin Harrison auctions Sonor Designer kit in aid of MS Society UK

Gavin Harrison is auctioning the Sonor Designer kit that he used live with Porcupine Tree between 2003-2007, with proceeds being donated to the Multiple Sclerosis Society UK charity.

In a video accompanying the eBay listing for the kit, Gavin say’s “I’m going to auction off this beautiful Sonor drum set, with their blessing for the charity Multiple Sclerosis. My mother had multiple sclerosis for over 40 years, so it’s something I’m quite familiar with.”

The kit - a Sonor Designer Series which Gavin’s listing says is quite possibly the first shells produced by Sonor in the distinctive Earth finish - comprises a 22”x16” bass drum, 8”x8”, 10”x”8 and 12”x9” rack toms, 14”x12” and 16”x14” floor toms, plus a matching 14”x5” snare.

Gavin goes on to say, “This beautiful Sonor drum set is part of Porcupine Tree history, as well as my own. I played it, I think, on every tour from about 2003 to about 2007.”

As well as live work, the kit has made its fair share of appearances in the studio, having been used on Porcupine Tree’s Deadwing (2005), Fear Of A Blank Planet (2007) and Till Recurring (2007), in addition to Steven Wilson and O.S.I releases.

As a record of the kit’s provenance, each shell has been signed inside by Gavin and the new owner will receive a certificate, signed by the man himself.

The auction, which can be found here is set to end on Sunday 23 Feb.