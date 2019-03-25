G&L reveals versatile Deluxe Skyhawk HH electric guitar

G&L has announced the Fullerton Deluxe Skyhawk HH electric guitar.

The Skyhawk HH ups the versatility of the dual-humbucker format with G&L’s PTB (passive treble and bass) system, which offers the ability to roll off low-end frequencies, while there’s also a push/pull coil-tap to dial in single coil-like tones.

Those pickups are the snappily titled G&L AS4255C in the neck and AW4368C in the bridge, while a Caribbean rosewood fingerboard and Leo Fender’s Dual-Fulcrum vibrato also make an appearance.

The model is available in two formats, starting at $1,499:

Old School Tobacco Sunburst finish on okoume body

Surf Green on alder body

See G&L Guitars for more info.