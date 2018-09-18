Full programme announced for Focusrite guitar recording masterclass at UK Guitar Show

From taking your sound online to different approaches to recording your track, the Guitar Masterclasses with Focusrite at the UK Guitar Show will cover invaluable advice on recording techniques and more.

These sessions offer a rare opportunity for aspiring talent to learn from some of the most successful music makers in their genres.

They will feature sessions from some incredibly influential artists, talking about both their playing and recording careers as well as sharing hints and tips along the way.

In one session, YouTube star Pete Cottrell will talk openly about how he has moved his sound from ideas to online, including the setup he uses and how he has garnered over 14,000,000 views and over 160,000 subscriptions on his YouTube channel.

Focusrite product specialists Mark Lowes and Alex Jann will also help you learn new techniques, how to decide on the right interface, audio routing for bands, and mixing and mastering tips utilising included software plug-ins.

Check out the full programme now - there's something for everyone, and these sessions will give invaluable tips and advice on all things recording and more.