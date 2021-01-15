Fresh for 2021: PRS unveils a new-look Studio and Special Semi-Hollow, the Custom 24-08, and expands SE range

GEAR 2021: NAMM might have been cancelled but this year shows no signs of slowing down when it comes to massive online guitar launches. We have seen epic announcements from the likes of Fender, Ibanez, Jackson and more, and it was only a matter of time before PRS got in on the act.

There are many highlights of their 2021 lineup. Where do you begin? You could check out the new Lunar Ice Silver Sky, which sees John Mayer's signature guitar dressed in a polychromatic flip-flop finish that changes hue as the light hits it. And perhaps you should – it is limited to just 1,000 units worldwide.

Or maybe the Fiore is more your pace – a high-end signature model for Mark Lettieri that showcases a new body shape for PRS, plus a highly versatile HSS pickup combo and two-point tremolo.

But if you are looking for something without an artist tied to it, there is plenty to be getting on with in the Core and SE Series.

PRS Special Semi-Hollow

The Core Series witnesses the return of the PRS Studio and PRS Special Semi-Hollow, both revamped for 2021 and complete with PRS Narrowfield pickups, expanded switching options and hardware. The Custom 24-08 now comes with mini-toggle coil tap switches for a total of pickup settings. Cobalt Blue, Eriza Verde, Purple Iris are options as colours.

Factor in the meticulous build, the attention to detail, PRS's Nitro over Cellulose (CAB) finish treatment and you have some top-line electric guitars on your hands.

As for the more affordable SE Series, we've a got fresh finish for the Zach Myers Private Stock-inspired signature model, an SE Custom 24 with a shallow violin carve on its maple top, and a Custom 24-08 – complete with new switching options.

NAMM 2021 is cancelled, but we'll be covering all the big January gear announcements right here on MusicRadar.

PRS Special Semi-Hollow

Mahogany body with violin carve, flame maple top

Mahogany Pattern neck, 25" scale

Rosewood fingerboard with 22 frets, Birds inlay

58/15 LT humbuckers in neck and bridge positions, PRS Narrowfield pickup in the middle

Volume and tone control with 5-Way blade pickup switch and two mini-toggle coil-tap switches

PRS Gen III Tremolo,

PRS Phase III Locking Tuners

Case included

PRS Studio

Mahogany body with violin carve, flame maple top

Mahogany Pattern neck, 25" scale

Rosewood fingerboard with 22 frets, Birds inlay

58/15 LT humbucker at the bridge, two PRS Narrowfield pickups in middle and neck positions

Volume and push/pull tone control with 5-way blade pickup switch

PRS Gen III Tremolo,

PRS Phase III Locking Tuners

Case included

PRS Custom 24-08

Mahogany body with flame maple top

Mahogany Pattern Thin neck, 25" scale

Rosewood fingerboard with 24 frets, Birds inlay

Two 58/15 LT humbucker in neck and bridge positions

Volume and Tone Control with 3-Way Toggle Switch and two Mini-Toggle Coil-Tap switches

PRS Gen III Tremolo,

PRS Phase III Locking Tuners

Case included

PRS SE Custom 24-08

Mahogany body with flame maple veneer and shallow violin top carve

Maple Wide Thin neck, 25" scale

Rosewood fingerboard with 24 frets, "Old School" Birds inlay

TCI “S” humbuckers in the neck and bridge positions

Volume and Tone Control with 3-Way Toggle Switch and two Mini-Toggle Coil-Tap switches

PRS moulded tremolo, PRS tuners

Gigbag included

PRS SE Custom 24

Mahogany body with flame maple veneer and shallow violin top carve

Maple Wide Thin neck, 25" scale

Rosewood fingerboard with 24 frets, Birds inlay

TCI “S” humbuckers in the neck and bridge positions

Volume and Push/Pull tone control with 3-way blade switch

PRS moulded tremolo, PRS tuners

Gigbag included

PRS SE Zach Myers

New for 2021: the PRS SE Zach Myers in Myers Blue

Beveled maple top with flame maple veneer and mahogany back

Semi-hollow singlecut built with F-hole

Satin-finish mahogany Wide Fat neck, 24.5" scale

Rosewood, 22-fret fingerboard with Birds inlay

Two 245 "S" humbuckers in bridge and neck positions

Individual volume and tone controls, 3-way toggle pickup selector switch

PRS Adjustable Stoptail

Vintage-style tuners

Gigbag included

