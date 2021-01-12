Take a closer look at Jackson's big, huge, massive 2021 product launch – there are shreddable guitars for all budgets

Jackson 2021 new models

GEAR 2021: Jackson Guitars has unveiled the first electric guitars of its 2021 lineup, and it is a dizzyingly long list of updates, ranging from the subtle refresh to the spectacular overhaul.

There are new Artist Signature Series models for the likes of Marty Friedman, Christian Andreu, Brandon Ellis and Misha Mansoor, while the Pro, X and JS Series welcome a fleet of guitars complete with fresh finishes, high-output pickups, and typically shred-worthy builds.

But perhaps the biggest news is the all-new MJ Series – a Made in Japan line that offers a luxury staging post between the Pro Series models and that of the top-line Jackson USA models. If you are looking for a guitar dedicated to the noble art of heavy metal, your ship has come in...

MJ Series

MJ Series DKR in Ice Blue Metallic – £1999, $1999, €1799

MJ Series DKR in Ice Blue Metallic (Image credit: Jackson Guitars)

Colour matched reverse Jackson pointy headstock

Alder body with sculpted shredder’s cut heel

Graphite-reinforced bolt-on five-piece maple/walnut neck

DiMarzio Super Distortion DP100 and DiMarzio PAF Pro DP151 pickups

5-way blade switching, 24 jumbo frets and Gotoh GE1996T Series double-locking tremolo bridge

Available April 2021

MJ Series DKR in Satin Black – £1999, $1899, €1799

MJ Series DKR in Satin Black (Image credit: Jackson Guitars)

Spec as per Ice Blue Metallic model but with with yellow pickup bobbins, yellow sharkfin inlay at the 12th fret and black hardware

Available April 2021

MJ Series Dinky DKRA – £2239, $2199, €2019

MJ Series Dinky DKRA in Matte Black Ash (Image credit: Jackson Guitars)

Colour matched reverse headstock

Pearloid sharkfin inlays

Black hardware

Mahogany body with ash top and sculpted shredder’s cut heel

Graphite-reinforced bolt-on five-piece maple/walnut neck

Seymour Duncan JB™ TB-4 bridge and Seymour Duncan Jazz SH-2N neck pickups

5-way blade switching

24 jumbo frets

Gotoh® GE1996T Series double-locking tremolo

Available April 2021

MJ Series Dinky DKRP – £2239, $2199, €2019

MJ Series Dinky DKRP in Transparent Blue Burst (Image credit: Jackson Guitars)

Colour matched reverse headstock

Pearloid sharkfin inlays and black hardware

Mahogany body with ash top and sculpted shredder’s cut heel

Graphite-reinforced bolt-on five-piece maple/walnut/ neck

Seymour Duncan JB™ TB-4 bridge and Seymour Duncan Jazz SH-2N neck pickups

5-way blade switching

24 jumbo frets

Gotoh® GE1996T Series double-locking tremolo

MJ Series Dinky MAH – £1999, $1999, €1799

Image 1 of 2 MJ Series Dinky MAH in Gloss Black (Image credit: Jackson Guitars) Image 2 of 2 MJ Series Dinky MAH in Snow White (Image credit: Jackson Guitars)

Available in Gloss Black or Snow White with colour matched reverse pointy headstock and black hardware

Mahogany body with sculpted shredder’s cut heel

Graphite-reinforced bolt-on five-piece maple/walnut neck

Seymour Duncan JB TB-4 bridge and Seymour Duncan Jazz SH-2N neck pickups

5-way blade switching

24 jumbo frets

Gotoh GE1996T Series double-locking tremolo

Available April 2021

MJ Series Rhoads RRT – £2749, $2699, €2479

MJ Series Rhoads RRT in Gloss Black (Image credit: Jackson Guitars)

Available in Gloss Black finish

Black pointy headstock

Pearloid sharkfin inlays

Chrome pickguard and chrome hardware

Alder body

Graphite-reinforced through-body three-piece maple neck

Seymour Duncan JB SH-4 bridge and Seymour Duncan Jazz SH-2N neck pickups

3-way pickup toggle switch, individual pickup volume knobs, single tone knob,

22 jumbo frets

Jackson TOM-style adjustable bridge with anchored tailpiece

Available April 2021

MJ Series Soloist SL2 – £2529, $2499, €2279

MJ Series Soloist SL2 in Gloss Black (Image credit: Jackson Guitars)

Available in Gloss Black or Snow White with colour matched pointy headstock

Pearloid sharkfin inlays and black hardware

Alder body

Graphite-reinforced through-body three-piece maple neck

Seymour Duncan JB SH-4 bridge and Seymour Duncan Jazz SH-2N neck pickups

3-way pickup toggle switch, volume, tone

24 jumbo frets

Gotoh GE1996T Series double-locking tremolo

Available April 2021

Artist Signature

Pro Series Signature Brandon Ellis Kelly – £1399, $1199, €1269

Jackson Pro Series Signature Brandon Ellis Kelly in Green Crackle (Image credit: Jackson)

Signature model for Brandon Ellis of the Black Dahlia Murder

Available in Green Crackle finish with reverse pointed black headstock and matching green Jackson logo

Reverse pearloid sharkfin inlays and black hardware

Poplar body-wings

Through-body maple neck with graphite reinforcement and scarf joint,

Compound radius (12”-16”) bound ebony fingerboard

24 jumbo frets

Seymour Duncan Parallel Axis bridge humbucker with volume control

Floyd Rose 1000 Series double-locking tremolo

Dunlop dual-locking strap buttons

Jackson sealed die-cast tuners complete the package.

Available April 2021

Pro Series Signature Christian Andreu – £949, $899, €1049

Jackson Pro Series Signature Christian Andreu RRT (Image credit: Jackson)

Signature model for Gojira guitarist Christian Andreu

Natural finish, colour matched pointed headstock

Single-ply black pickguard, black hardware

Poplar body with flame maple top

Through-body maple neck with graphite reinforcement, scarf joint and satin back finish

Compound radius (12”-16”) bound ebony fingerboard with 22 jumbo frets

Jackson covered high-output humbucking bridge pickup, single volume control,

Jackson TOM-style adjustable compensated string-through-body bridge

Jackson sealed die-cast locking tuners.

Available February 2021

Pro Series Signature Marty Friedman MF-1 – £999, $1199, €909

Pro Series Signature Marty Friedman MF-1 (Image credit: Jackson)

Cracked Purple Mirror top

3-ply white/abalone/white body binding, all-black hardware and a reverse Jackson 3x3 (3 over, 3 under) AT-1 black headstock

24.75” scale length

Mahogany body

Mahogany set-neck with scarf joint and graphite-reinforcement rods

Bound 12”-radius ebony fingerboard with 22 jumbo frets and pearloid block inlays

Dual passive EMG MF signature humbucking pickups with three-way toggle switching, two volume controls, two tone controls

Jackson TOM-style adjustable bridge with anchored tailpiece

Available February 2021

MJ Series Signature Misha Mansoor So-Cal 2PT – £2749, $2699, €2479

Jackson MJ Series Misha Mansoor in Daphne Blue (Image credit: Jackson Guitars)

Signature model for Misha Mansoor of Periphery

Daphne Blue with colour matched licensed Fender Strat headstock

White pickguard, parchment skirt-style control knobs and chrome hardware

Basswood body

Bolt-on caramelized maple neck with graphite reinforcement and oiled back finish

Bare Knuckle Ragnarok humbucking bridge and Bare Knuckle Trilogy single-coil middle and neck pickups with parchment bobbins

5-position pickup blade switch, single volume control, single tone control

20”-radius caramelized maple fingerboard with rolled edges and white dot inlays outlined in black and Luminlay side dots.

22 jumbo stainless steel frets

Available May 2021

Pro Series Signature Misha Mansoor Juggernaut ET6/ET7 – from £1519, $1299, €1369

Jackson Pro Series Signature Misha Mansoor Juggernaut ET6/ET7 models (Image credit: Jackson)

The FT6 is available in Chalk Gray finish with a colour matched reverse Jackson 3x3 AT-1 headstock and black hardware, while the FT7 comes in available in Gulf Blue with a color matched Jackson 4x3 AT-1 headstock and black hardware

Basswood body

Bolt-on caramelized maple neck with graphite reinforcement, scarf joint and oiled back finish

20”-radius caramelized maple fingerboard with rolled edges, 24 jumbo frets and offset white dot inlays

Uncovered direct mount Jackson MM1 pickups

5-position pickup blade switch, volume and tone controls with push/pull select

Available April 2021

Pro Series

Jackson Pro Series Dinky Modern EverTune 6 – £1869, $1599, €1679

Jackson Pro Series Dinky Modern EverTune 6 in Satin Graphite (Image credit: Jackson )

Available in Satin Graphite finish, with reverse 3x3 AT-1 colour matched headstock and black hardware

Active multi-voiced Fishman Fluence Open Core PRF-CO7 humbuckers in bridge and neck humbucking

5-way blade switching, single volume control, push/pull tone control

EverTune bridge

Available April 2021

Pro Series DK Modern HT7 Multi-Scale – £1989, $1699, €1789

Jackson Pro Series DK Modern HT7 Multi-Scale in Eureka Mist (Image credit: Jackson )

AvEureka Mist finish with a reverse Jackson 3x4 AT-1 colour matched headstock and black hardware.

Fishman Fluence Modern PRF-MH8 bridge and neck pickups

3-way blade switching, single volume control, tone control with push/pull knob and

Hipshot 7 fixed bridge

Available April 2021

Pro Series King V KVTMG – £1169, $999, €1059

Jackson Pro Series King V KVTMG (Image credit: Jackson )

Available in Snow White finish with colour matched pointy headstock and chrome hardware

Mahogany body

Graphite-reinforced through-body maple neck with hand-rubbed oil back finish and wrap-around heel

Compound radius (12”-16”) bound ebony fingerboard with 22 jumbo frets and alumiloid piranha tooth inlays

EMG 81 and EMG 85 humbucking pickups

3-way pickup toggle switch, single volume and tone controls

Jackson TOM-Style adjustable bridge with anchored tailpiece

Available March 2021

Pro Series Monarkh SCP – £1049, $949, €2099

Pro Series Monarkh SCP in Transparent Purple Burst (Image credit: Jackson )

Available inTransparent Purple Burst finish with colour matched 3x3 AT-1 headstock, three-ply w/b/w binding and black hardware, and a Satin Black SC model with plain top retailing at £879 / $749.99 / €789

24.75” scale length

Mahogany body with poplar burl top

Set maple neck with hand-rubbed oil finish on the back, scarf joint and graphite-reinforcement rods

Compound (12”-16”) radius bound ebony fingerboard with 22 jumbo frets and pearloid ghostfin inlays

Seymour Duncan® (JB/'59) humbucking pickups, three-position pickup toggle switch, individual pickup volume controls, single tone control

Jackson fully adjustable radius compensated bridge with anchored tailpiece.

Available March 2021.

Pro Series Rhoads RR24 – £939, $1399, €849

Image 1 of 2 Pro Series Rhoads RR24 Lightning Crackle (Image credit: Jackson ) Image 2 of 2 Pro Series Rhoads RR24 Maul Crackle (Image credit: Jackson )

Available in Lighting Crackle or red-and-black Maul Crackle with color matched reverse pointed headstock, color matched pickup bobbins and black hardware

Basswood body

Through-body maple neck with graphite-reinforcement rods

Compound (12”-16”) radius bound ebony fingerboard with 24 jumbo frets and pearloid sharkfin inlays

Direct mount Seymour Duncan JB TB-4 bridge and Seymour Duncan ’59 SH-1N neck pickups, three-way pickup toggle switch, single volume and single tone knobs

Floyd Rose® 1000 Series double-locking tremolo system

Available February 2021

Pro Series Soloist SL3R – £1409, $1399 €1269

Pro Series Soloist SL3R (Image credit: Jackson )

Mirror top, white body binding, mirror piranha tooth inlays, chrome hardware and reverse Jackson pointed 6-in-line mirror headstock

Basswood body

Through-body maple neck with scarf joint, graphite-reinforcement rods and oiled back finish

Compound (12"-16") radius bound ebony fingerboard with 24 jumbo frets

Direct mount Seymour Duncan Distortion TB-6 bridge, Seymour Duncan Custom Flat Strat SSL-6 RWRP Single-Coil middle and Seymour Duncan Custom Flat Strat SSL-6 Single-Coil neck pickups

5-way pickup blade switching, single volume and tone controls

Floyd Rose 1000 Series double-locking tremolo system

Available February 2021.



Pro Series Soloist SL2 – prices from £1049, $899, €949

Image 1 of 5 The Pro Series Soloist SL2A MAH in Unicorn White is also available with a hard-tail (Image credit: Jackson ) Image 2 of 5 Pro Series Soloist SL2Q MAH in Transparent Purple (Image credit: Jackson ) Image 3 of 5 Pro Series Soloist SL2Q MAH in Transparent Black (Image credit: Jackson ) Image 4 of 5 Pro Series Soloist SL2Q MAH HT in Transparent Black (Image credit: Jackson ) Image 5 of 5 (Image credit: Jackson )

Features on all Pro Series SL2 models:

Through-body maple neck with scarf joint and graphite-reinforcement rods

Compound (12”-16”) radius bound ebony fingerboard with 24 jumbo frets and piranha tooth inlays

Seymour Duncan Distortion bridge and neck humbucking pickups

3-way toggle switching and single volume and tone controls

Pro Series Soloist 7-string – priced from £1399, $1199 €1269

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Jackson ) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Jackson )

The Pro Series Soloist 7-string is available in Unicorn White with a hard-tail or Floyd Rose 1000 Series double-locking tremolo

Both models feature:

25.5” scale length

Mahogany body with ash top

Through-body maple neck with graphite reinforcement, scarf joint and oiled back finish

Compound (12”-16”) radius bound ebony fingerboard with 24 jumbo frets and pearloid piranha tooth inlays,

Direct mount Seymour Duncan Distortion™ 7 bridge and neck humbucking pickups

5-way pickup blade switch and single volume and tone controls

Available May 2021

X Series

(Image credit: Jackson )

X Series Dinky DK2X and DK2X HT – priced from $549.99 EST US Street, £649 MSRP, €579

Image 1 of 2 X Series DK2X HT (Image credit: Jackson ) Image 2 of 2 X Series DK2X (Image credit: Jackson )

Available in Gloss Black and Snow White, with a choice of hardtail or Floyd Rose-licensed tremolo-equipped models

Both guitars feature:

Poplar body

Bolt-on maple neck with satin back finish

Compound (12"-16") radius bound laurel fingerboard with 24 jumbo frets and pearloid sharkfin inlays

Two active Jackson high-output humbucking bridge and neck pickups

3-way blade switching, single volume and tone controls,

Black hardware

Reverse Jackson pointed 6-in-line black headstock

Available February 2021

X Series Dinky DK3XR HSS – £589, $499, €529

Image 1 of 3 X Series Dinky DK3XR HSS in Cobalt Blue (Image credit: Jackson ) Image 2 of 3 X Series Dinky DK3XR HSS in Neon Green (Image credit: Jackson ) Image 3 of 3 X Series Dinky DK3XR HSS in Gloss Black (Image credit: Jackson )

Available in Gloss Black, Cobalt Blue and Neon Green with a color matched reverse Jackson pointed 6-in-line headstock and black hardware.

The Gloss Black model features white pickup bobbins and a white Jackson logo on headstock, while the Cobalt Blue and Neon Green finishes have pink pickup bobbins with a pink Jackson logo on headstock.

All models feature:

Poplar body with sculpted shredder’s cut heel

Bolt-on maple neck with graphite reinforcement and scarf joint

Compound (12”-16”) radius laurel fingerboard with rolled edges, 24 jumbo frets and inverted pearloid sharkfin inlays

Jackson high-output humbucking bridge pickup and dual Jackson single-coil middle and neck pickups

5-position pickup blade switch, single volume and tone controls

Jackson-branded Floyd Rose®-licensed double-locking tremolo

Available March 2021

X Series Kelly KEXM – £879, $749, €789

X Series Kelly KEXM in Neon Yellow (Image credit: Jackson )

Neon Yellow finish with pointy black headstock and black hardware.

Poplar body-wings

Through-body maple neck with graphite reinforcement and scarf joint

Compound (12”-16”) radius bound maple fingerboard with 24 jumbo frets and black sharkfin inlays

Two Jackson high-output humbucking pickups

3-position toggle switch, single volume and tone controls

Floyd Rose Special double-locking tremolo

Available February 2021

X Series Kelly KEXS – £899, $999, €819

X Series Kelly KEXS in Shattered Mirror (Image credit: Jackson )

Shattered Mirror finish with matching Jackson pointed 6-in-line headstock, white body binding, mirror sharkfin inlays and black hardware

Mahogany body-wings

Compound (12”-16”) radius bound maple fingerboard with 24 jumbo frets and pearloid sharkfin inlays,

Two Jackson high-output humbucking pickups

3-way position switch, single volume and tone controls

Floyd Rose Special double-locking tremolo.

Available February 2021

X Series King V KVX-MG7 – £879, $899, €789

X Series King V KVX-MG7 in Satin Black with Primer Gray Bevels (Image credit: Jackson )

Satin Black with Primer Gray Bevels, pointed 7-in-line black headstock, black hardware

Poplar body

Through-body maple neck with graphite reinforcement, and scarf joint

Compound (12”-16”) radius bound laurel fingerboard with 24 jumbo frets and pearloid sharkfin inlays,

Active EMG 81-7H bridge and EMG 85-7H neck humbucking pickups

3-position pickup blade switch, single volume and tone controls

Floyd Rose Special double-locking tremolo bridge system

Available February 2021

X Series Rhoads RRX24 Camo – £939, $799, €849

Image 1 of 2 X Series Rhoads RRX24 in Woodland Camo (Image credit: Jackson ) Image 2 of 2 X Series Rhoads RRX24 in Black Camo (Image credit: Jackson )

Black Camo or Woodland Camo with a matching camo reverse pointy headstock and black hardware

Poplar body

Through-body maple neck with graphite reinforcement and scarf joint

Compound (12”-16”) radius bound laurel fingerboard with 24 jumbo frets and pearloid sharkfin inlays

Dual covered Jackson active high-output humbucking pickups, three-position pickup blade switch, dual volume controls and single tone control

Floyd Rose Special double-locking tremolo

Available March 2021

X Series Rhoads RRX24-MG7 – £1049, $899, €949

X Series Rhoads RRX24-MG7 in Satin Black with Primer Gray Bevels (Image credit: Jackson )

Satin Black finish with Primer Gray Bevels, reverse Jackson pointed 7-in-line black headstock and black hardware

Poplar body

Through-body maple neck with graphite reinforcement, scarf joint and satin color matched back finish,

Compound (12”-16”) radius bound laurel fingerboard with 24 jumbo frets and pearloid sharkfin inlays

Active EMG® 81-7H bridge and EMG 85-7H neck humbucking pickups,

3-position pickup blade switch, two volume controls and single tone control

Floyd Rose Special 7-string double-locking tremolo

Available February 2021

X Series Soloist SLX DX Camo – priced from £939, 799, €849

Image 1 of 2 X Series Soloist SLX DX Winter Camo (Image credit: Jackson ) Image 2 of 2 X Series Soloist SLX DX in Multi-Color Camo (Image credit: Jackson )

Matching camo pointy headstock and black hardware.

Poplar body

Through-body maple neck with graphite reinforcement, and scarf joint

Compound (12”-16”) radius bound laurel fingerboard with 24 jumbo frets and pearloid sharkfin inlays

Jackson active covered high-output humbucking pickups

3-position pickup blade switch, single volume and tone controls

Floyd Rose Special double-locking tremolo bridge system

Available March 2021

X Series Soloist SL1X – £939, $799, €848

X Series Soloist SL1X in Platinum Pink (Image credit: Jackson )

Available in Platinum Pink or Taxi Cab Yellow with black Jackson pointy headstock and black hardware.

Poplar body,

Through-body maple neck with graphite reinforcement and scarf joint

Compound (12”-16”) radius bound laurel fingerboard with 24 jumbo frets and white dot inlays

Duncan Designed HB-103B humbucking bridge and Duncan Designed HR-101 Hot Rails™ middle and neck pickups with zebra pickup bobbins

5-position pickup blade switch, single volume and tone controls

Floyd Rose Special double-locking tremolo

Available March 2021

X Series Soloist SL3X DX – £819, $699, €739

X Series Soloist SL3X DX in Absynthe Frost (Image credit: Jackson )

Absynthe Frost finish with black hardware and black Jackson pointed 6-in-line black headstock

Poplar body,

Through-body maple neck with graphite reinforcement and scarf joint

Compound (12”-16”) radius bound laurel fingerboard with 24 jumbo frets and pearloid sharkfin inlays

Duncan Designed HB-103B humbucking bridge and Duncan Designed HR-101 Hot Rails middle and neck pickups with zebra pickup bobbins,

5-position pickup blade switch, single volume and tone controls

Floyd Rose Special double-locking tremolo bridge system

Available February 2021

X Series Soloist SL3XM DX – £879, $649, €789

(Image credit: Jackson )

Available in Satin Black, with black hardware, dome-style control knobs, black sharkfin inlays, zebra pickups bobbins and black pointed 6-in-line headstock

Poplar body

Through-body maple neck with graphite reinforcement and scarf joint

Compound (12”-16”) radius bound maple fingerboard with 24 jumbo frets

Duncan Designed HB-103B humbucking bridge and Duncan Designed HR-101 Hot Rails™ middle and neck pickups

5-position pickup blade switch, single volume and tone controls

Floyd Rose Special double-locking tremolo

Available February 2021

JS Series

JS Series Dinky Arch Top JS24 DKAM – £350, $299, €320

Image 1 of 2 JS Series Dinky Arch Top JS24 DKAM in Black Stain (Image credit: Jackson) Image 2 of 2 JS Series Dinky Arch Top JS24 DKAM in Red Stain (Image credit: Jackson)

Available in Black Stain or Red Stain finish with pointy black headstock and black hardware

Mahogany body with arched top

Bolt-on caramelized maple neck with graphite reinforcement and scarf joint

Compound (12”-16”) radius bound caramelized maple fingerboard with 24 jumbo frets and black sharkfin inlays

Dual Jackson high-output humbucking pickups, three-position pickup blade switch, single volume and tone controls

2-point fulcrum tremolo

Available February 2021

JS Series Dinky Arch Top JS32Q DKA HT – £350, $299, €320

Image 1 of 3 JS Series Dinky Arch Top JS32Q DKA HT in Trans Purple Burst (Image credit: Jackson) Image 2 of 3 JS Series Dinky Arch Top JS32Q DKA HT in Trans Green Burst (Image credit: Jackson) Image 3 of 3 JS Series Dinky Arch Top JS32Q DKA HT in Trans Black Burst (Image credit: Jackson)

Available in Transparent Black Burst, Transparent Green Burst and Transparent Purple Burst finishes with pointy black headstocks and black hardware

Poplar body with quilt maple top

Bolt-on maple neck with graphite reinforcement and scarf joint

Compound (12”-16”) radius bound amaranth fingerboard with 24 jumbo frets and pearloid sharkfin inlays,

Jackson high-output neck humbucking pickups

3-position pickup blade switch, volume, tone

Jackson HT6 string-through-body hardtail bridge

Available February 2021

JS Series Dinky Arch Top JS22Q-7 DKA HT – £350, $299, €320

JS Series Dinky Arch Top JS22Q-7 DKA HT (Image credit: Jackson)

Transparent Black Burst finish, black hardware, Jackson 3x4 AT-1 black headstock

Poplar body with quilt maple top

Bolt-on maple neck with graphite reinforcement and scarf joint

Compound (12”-16”) radius bound amaranth fingerboard with 24 jumbo frets and pearloid piranha tooth inlays

Jackson high-output 7-string bridge and neck humbucking pickups

3-position pickup blade switch, single volume and tone controls

Jackson HT7 string-through-body hardtail bridge

Available February 2021

JS Series Rhoads JS32 MAH – £470, $399, €420

JS Series Rhoads JS32 MAH (Image credit: Jackson)