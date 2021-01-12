Take a closer look at Jackson's big, huge, massive 2021 product launch – there are shreddable guitars for all budgets

Jackson 2021 new models
GEAR 2021: Jackson Guitars has unveiled the first electric guitars of its 2021 lineup, and it is a dizzyingly long list of updates, ranging from the subtle refresh to the spectacular overhaul.
There are new Artist Signature Series models for the likes of Marty Friedman, Christian Andreu, Brandon Ellis and Misha Mansoor, while the Pro, X and JS Series welcome a fleet of guitars complete with fresh finishes, high-output pickups, and typically shred-worthy builds.
But perhaps the biggest news is the all-new MJ Series – a Made in Japan line that offers a luxury staging post between the Pro Series models and that of the top-line Jackson USA models. If you are looking for a guitar dedicated to the noble art of heavy metal, your ship has come in...
• NAMM 2021 is cancelled, but we'll be covering all the big January gear announcements right here on MusicRadar.
MJ Series
MJ Series DKR in Ice Blue Metallic – £1999, $1999, €1799
- Colour matched reverse Jackson pointy headstock
- Alder body with sculpted shredder’s cut heel
- Graphite-reinforced bolt-on five-piece maple/walnut neck
- DiMarzio Super Distortion DP100 and DiMarzio PAF Pro DP151 pickups
- 5-way blade switching, 24 jumbo frets and Gotoh GE1996T Series double-locking tremolo bridge
- Available April 2021
MJ Series DKR in Satin Black – £1999, $1899, €1799
- Spec as per Ice Blue Metallic model but with with yellow pickup bobbins, yellow sharkfin inlay at the 12th fret and black hardware
- Available April 2021
MJ Series Dinky DKRA – £2239, $2199, €2019
- Colour matched reverse headstock
- Pearloid sharkfin inlays
- Black hardware
- Mahogany body with ash top and sculpted shredder’s cut heel
- Graphite-reinforced bolt-on five-piece maple/walnut neck
- Seymour Duncan JB™ TB-4 bridge and Seymour Duncan Jazz SH-2N neck pickups
- 5-way blade switching
- 24 jumbo frets
- Gotoh® GE1996T Series double-locking tremolo
- Available April 2021
MJ Series Dinky DKRP – £2239, $2199, €2019
- Colour matched reverse headstock
- Pearloid sharkfin inlays and black hardware
- Mahogany body with ash top and sculpted shredder’s cut heel
- Graphite-reinforced bolt-on five-piece maple/walnut/ neck
- Seymour Duncan JB™ TB-4 bridge and Seymour Duncan Jazz SH-2N neck pickups
- 5-way blade switching
- 24 jumbo frets
- Gotoh® GE1996T Series double-locking tremolo
MJ Series Dinky MAH – £1999, $1999, €1799
- Available in Gloss Black or Snow White with colour matched reverse pointy headstock and black hardware
- Mahogany body with sculpted shredder’s cut heel
- Graphite-reinforced bolt-on five-piece maple/walnut neck
- Seymour Duncan JB TB-4 bridge and Seymour Duncan Jazz SH-2N neck pickups
- 5-way blade switching
- 24 jumbo frets
- Gotoh GE1996T Series double-locking tremolo
- Available April 2021
MJ Series Rhoads RRT – £2749, $2699, €2479
- Available in Gloss Black finish
- Black pointy headstock
- Pearloid sharkfin inlays
- Chrome pickguard and chrome hardware
- Alder body
- Graphite-reinforced through-body three-piece maple neck
- Seymour Duncan JB SH-4 bridge and Seymour Duncan Jazz SH-2N neck pickups
- 3-way pickup toggle switch, individual pickup volume knobs, single tone knob,
- 22 jumbo frets
- Jackson TOM-style adjustable bridge with anchored tailpiece
- Available April 2021
MJ Series Soloist SL2 – £2529, $2499, €2279
- Available in Gloss Black or Snow White with colour matched pointy headstock
- Pearloid sharkfin inlays and black hardware
- Alder body
- Graphite-reinforced through-body three-piece maple neck
- Seymour Duncan JB SH-4 bridge and Seymour Duncan Jazz SH-2N neck pickups
- 3-way pickup toggle switch, volume, tone
- 24 jumbo frets
- Gotoh GE1996T Series double-locking tremolo
- Available April 2021
Artist Signature
Pro Series Signature Brandon Ellis Kelly – £1399, $1199, €1269
- Signature model for Brandon Ellis of the Black Dahlia Murder
- Available in Green Crackle finish with reverse pointed black headstock and matching green Jackson logo
- Reverse pearloid sharkfin inlays and black hardware
- Poplar body-wings
- Through-body maple neck with graphite reinforcement and scarf joint,
- Compound radius (12”-16”) bound ebony fingerboard
- 24 jumbo frets
- Seymour Duncan Parallel Axis bridge humbucker with volume control
- Floyd Rose 1000 Series double-locking tremolo
- Dunlop dual-locking strap buttons
- Jackson sealed die-cast tuners complete the package.
- Available April 2021
Pro Series Signature Christian Andreu – £949, $899, €1049
- Signature model for Gojira guitarist Christian Andreu
- Natural finish, colour matched pointed headstock
- Single-ply black pickguard, black hardware
- Poplar body with flame maple top
- Through-body maple neck with graphite reinforcement, scarf joint and satin back finish
- Compound radius (12”-16”) bound ebony fingerboard with 22 jumbo frets
- Jackson covered high-output humbucking bridge pickup, single volume control,
- Jackson TOM-style adjustable compensated string-through-body bridge
- Jackson sealed die-cast locking tuners.
- Available February 2021
Pro Series Signature Marty Friedman MF-1 – £999, $1199, €909
- Cracked Purple Mirror top
- 3-ply white/abalone/white body binding, all-black hardware and a reverse Jackson 3x3 (3 over, 3 under) AT-1 black headstock
- 24.75” scale length
- Mahogany body
- Mahogany set-neck with scarf joint and graphite-reinforcement rods
- Bound 12”-radius ebony fingerboard with 22 jumbo frets and pearloid block inlays
- Dual passive EMG MF signature humbucking pickups with three-way toggle switching, two volume controls, two tone controls
- Jackson TOM-style adjustable bridge with anchored tailpiece
- Available February 2021
MJ Series Signature Misha Mansoor So-Cal 2PT – £2749, $2699, €2479
- Signature model for Misha Mansoor of Periphery
- Daphne Blue with colour matched licensed Fender Strat headstock
- White pickguard, parchment skirt-style control knobs and chrome hardware
- Basswood body
- Bolt-on caramelized maple neck with graphite reinforcement and oiled back finish
- Bare Knuckle Ragnarok humbucking bridge and Bare Knuckle Trilogy single-coil middle and neck pickups with parchment bobbins
- 5-position pickup blade switch, single volume control, single tone control
- 20”-radius caramelized maple fingerboard with rolled edges and white dot inlays outlined in black and Luminlay side dots.
- 22 jumbo stainless steel frets
- Available May 2021
Pro Series Signature Misha Mansoor Juggernaut ET6/ET7 – from £1519, $1299, €1369
- The FT6 is available in Chalk Gray finish with a colour matched reverse Jackson 3x3 AT-1 headstock and black hardware, while the FT7 comes in available in Gulf Blue with a color matched Jackson 4x3 AT-1 headstock and black hardware
- Basswood body
- Bolt-on caramelized maple neck with graphite reinforcement, scarf joint and oiled back finish
- 20”-radius caramelized maple fingerboard with rolled edges, 24 jumbo frets and offset white dot inlays
- Uncovered direct mount Jackson MM1 pickups
- 5-position pickup blade switch, volume and tone controls with push/pull select
- Available April 2021
Pro Series
Jackson Pro Series Dinky Modern EverTune 6 – £1869, $1599, €1679
- Available in Satin Graphite finish, with reverse 3x3 AT-1 colour matched headstock and black hardware
- Active multi-voiced Fishman Fluence Open Core PRF-CO7 humbuckers in bridge and neck humbucking
- 5-way blade switching, single volume control, push/pull tone control
- EverTune bridge
- Available April 2021
Pro Series DK Modern HT7 Multi-Scale – £1989, $1699, €1789
- AvEureka Mist finish with a reverse Jackson 3x4 AT-1 colour matched headstock and black hardware.
- Fishman Fluence Modern PRF-MH8 bridge and neck pickups
- 3-way blade switching, single volume control, tone control with push/pull knob and
- Hipshot 7 fixed bridge
- Available April 2021
Pro Series King V KVTMG – £1169, $999, €1059
- Available in Snow White finish with colour matched pointy headstock and chrome hardware
- Mahogany body
- Graphite-reinforced through-body maple neck with hand-rubbed oil back finish and wrap-around heel
- Compound radius (12”-16”) bound ebony fingerboard with 22 jumbo frets and alumiloid piranha tooth inlays
- EMG 81 and EMG 85 humbucking pickups
- 3-way pickup toggle switch, single volume and tone controls
- Jackson TOM-Style adjustable bridge with anchored tailpiece
- Available March 2021
Pro Series Monarkh SCP – £1049, $949, €2099
- Available inTransparent Purple Burst finish with colour matched 3x3 AT-1 headstock, three-ply w/b/w binding and black hardware, and a Satin Black SC model with plain top retailing at £879 / $749.99 / €789
- 24.75” scale length
- Mahogany body with poplar burl top
- Set maple neck with hand-rubbed oil finish on the back, scarf joint and graphite-reinforcement rods
- Compound (12”-16”) radius bound ebony fingerboard with 22 jumbo frets and pearloid ghostfin inlays
- Seymour Duncan® (JB/'59) humbucking pickups, three-position pickup toggle switch, individual pickup volume controls, single tone control
- Jackson fully adjustable radius compensated bridge with anchored tailpiece.
- Available March 2021.
Pro Series Rhoads RR24 – £939, $1399, €849
- Available in Lighting Crackle or red-and-black Maul Crackle with color matched reverse pointed headstock, color matched pickup bobbins and black hardware
- Basswood body
- Through-body maple neck with graphite-reinforcement rods
- Compound (12”-16”) radius bound ebony fingerboard with 24 jumbo frets and pearloid sharkfin inlays
- Direct mount Seymour Duncan JB TB-4 bridge and Seymour Duncan ’59 SH-1N neck pickups, three-way pickup toggle switch, single volume and single tone knobs
- Floyd Rose® 1000 Series double-locking tremolo system
- Available February 2021
Pro Series Soloist SL3R – £1409, $1399 €1269
- Mirror top, white body binding, mirror piranha tooth inlays, chrome hardware and reverse Jackson pointed 6-in-line mirror headstock
- Basswood body
- Through-body maple neck with scarf joint, graphite-reinforcement rods and oiled back finish
- Compound (12"-16") radius bound ebony fingerboard with 24 jumbo frets
- Direct mount Seymour Duncan Distortion TB-6 bridge, Seymour Duncan Custom Flat Strat SSL-6 RWRP Single-Coil middle and Seymour Duncan Custom Flat Strat SSL-6 Single-Coil neck pickups
- 5-way pickup blade switching, single volume and tone controls
- Floyd Rose 1000 Series double-locking tremolo system
- Available February 2021.
Pro Series Soloist SL2 – prices from £1049, $899, €949
- Features on all Pro Series SL2 models:
- Through-body maple neck with scarf joint and graphite-reinforcement rods
- Compound (12”-16”) radius bound ebony fingerboard with 24 jumbo frets and piranha tooth inlays
- Seymour Duncan Distortion bridge and neck humbucking pickups
- 3-way toggle switching and single volume and tone controls
Pro Series Soloist 7-string – priced from £1399, $1199 €1269
- The Pro Series Soloist 7-string is available in Unicorn White with a hard-tail or Floyd Rose 1000 Series double-locking tremolo
- Both models feature:
- 25.5” scale length
- Mahogany body with ash top
- Through-body maple neck with graphite reinforcement, scarf joint and oiled back finish
- Compound (12”-16”) radius bound ebony fingerboard with 24 jumbo frets and pearloid piranha tooth inlays,
- Direct mount Seymour Duncan Distortion™ 7 bridge and neck humbucking pickups
- 5-way pickup blade switch and single volume and tone controls
- Available May 2021
X Series
X Series Dinky DK2X and DK2X HT – priced from $549.99 EST US Street, £649 MSRP, €579
- Available in Gloss Black and Snow White, with a choice of hardtail or Floyd Rose-licensed tremolo-equipped models
- Both guitars feature:
- Poplar body
- Bolt-on maple neck with satin back finish
- Compound (12"-16") radius bound laurel fingerboard with 24 jumbo frets and pearloid sharkfin inlays
- Two active Jackson high-output humbucking bridge and neck pickups
- 3-way blade switching, single volume and tone controls,
- Black hardware
- Reverse Jackson pointed 6-in-line black headstock
- Available February 2021
X Series Dinky DK3XR HSS – £589, $499, €529
- Available in Gloss Black, Cobalt Blue and Neon Green with a color matched reverse Jackson pointed 6-in-line headstock and black hardware.
- The Gloss Black model features white pickup bobbins and a white Jackson logo on headstock, while the Cobalt Blue and Neon Green finishes have pink pickup bobbins with a pink Jackson logo on headstock.
- All models feature:
- Poplar body with sculpted shredder’s cut heel
- Bolt-on maple neck with graphite reinforcement and scarf joint
- Compound (12”-16”) radius laurel fingerboard with rolled edges, 24 jumbo frets and inverted pearloid sharkfin inlays
- Jackson high-output humbucking bridge pickup and dual Jackson single-coil middle and neck pickups
- 5-position pickup blade switch, single volume and tone controls
- Jackson-branded Floyd Rose®-licensed double-locking tremolo
- Available March 2021
X Series Kelly KEXM – £879, $749, €789
- Neon Yellow finish with pointy black headstock and black hardware.
- Poplar body-wings
- Through-body maple neck with graphite reinforcement and scarf joint
- Compound (12”-16”) radius bound maple fingerboard with 24 jumbo frets and black sharkfin inlays
- Two Jackson high-output humbucking pickups
- 3-position toggle switch, single volume and tone controls
- Floyd Rose Special double-locking tremolo
- Available February 2021
X Series Kelly KEXS – £899, $999, €819
- Shattered Mirror finish with matching Jackson pointed 6-in-line headstock, white body binding, mirror sharkfin inlays and black hardware
- Mahogany body-wings
- Compound (12”-16”) radius bound maple fingerboard with 24 jumbo frets and pearloid sharkfin inlays,
- Two Jackson high-output humbucking pickups
- 3-way position switch, single volume and tone controls
- Floyd Rose Special double-locking tremolo.
- Available February 2021
X Series King V KVX-MG7 – £879, $899, €789
- Satin Black with Primer Gray Bevels, pointed 7-in-line black headstock, black hardware
- Poplar body
- Through-body maple neck with graphite reinforcement, and scarf joint
- Compound (12”-16”) radius bound laurel fingerboard with 24 jumbo frets and pearloid sharkfin inlays,
- Active EMG 81-7H bridge and EMG 85-7H neck humbucking pickups
- 3-position pickup blade switch, single volume and tone controls
- Floyd Rose Special double-locking tremolo bridge system
- Available February 2021
X Series Rhoads RRX24 Camo – £939, $799, €849
- Black Camo or Woodland Camo with a matching camo reverse pointy headstock and black hardware
- Poplar body
- Through-body maple neck with graphite reinforcement and scarf joint
- Compound (12”-16”) radius bound laurel fingerboard with 24 jumbo frets and pearloid sharkfin inlays
- Dual covered Jackson active high-output humbucking pickups, three-position pickup blade switch, dual volume controls and single tone control
- Floyd Rose Special double-locking tremolo
- Available March 2021
X Series Rhoads RRX24-MG7 – £1049, $899, €949
- Satin Black finish with Primer Gray Bevels, reverse Jackson pointed 7-in-line black headstock and black hardware
- Poplar body
- Through-body maple neck with graphite reinforcement, scarf joint and satin color matched back finish,
- Compound (12”-16”) radius bound laurel fingerboard with 24 jumbo frets and pearloid sharkfin inlays
- Active EMG® 81-7H bridge and EMG 85-7H neck humbucking pickups,
- 3-position pickup blade switch, two volume controls and single tone control
- Floyd Rose Special 7-string double-locking tremolo
- Available February 2021
X Series Soloist SLX DX Camo – priced from £939, 799, €849
- Matching camo pointy headstock and black hardware.
- Poplar body
- Through-body maple neck with graphite reinforcement, and scarf joint
- Compound (12”-16”) radius bound laurel fingerboard with 24 jumbo frets and pearloid sharkfin inlays
- Jackson active covered high-output humbucking pickups
- 3-position pickup blade switch, single volume and tone controls
- Floyd Rose Special double-locking tremolo bridge system
- Available March 2021
X Series Soloist SL1X – £939, $799, €848
- Available in Platinum Pink or Taxi Cab Yellow with black Jackson pointy headstock and black hardware.
- Poplar body,
- Through-body maple neck with graphite reinforcement and scarf joint
- Compound (12”-16”) radius bound laurel fingerboard with 24 jumbo frets and white dot inlays
- Duncan Designed HB-103B humbucking bridge and Duncan Designed HR-101 Hot Rails™ middle and neck pickups with zebra pickup bobbins
- 5-position pickup blade switch, single volume and tone controls
- Floyd Rose Special double-locking tremolo
- Available March 2021
X Series Soloist SL3X DX – £819, $699, €739
- Absynthe Frost finish with black hardware and black Jackson pointed 6-in-line black headstock
- Poplar body,
- Through-body maple neck with graphite reinforcement and scarf joint
- Compound (12”-16”) radius bound laurel fingerboard with 24 jumbo frets and pearloid sharkfin inlays
- Duncan Designed HB-103B humbucking bridge and Duncan Designed HR-101 Hot Rails middle and neck pickups with zebra pickup bobbins,
- 5-position pickup blade switch, single volume and tone controls
- Floyd Rose Special double-locking tremolo bridge system
- Available February 2021
X Series Soloist SL3XM DX – £879, $649, €789
- Available in Satin Black, with black hardware, dome-style control knobs, black sharkfin inlays, zebra pickups bobbins and black pointed 6-in-line headstock
- Poplar body
- Through-body maple neck with graphite reinforcement and scarf joint
- Compound (12”-16”) radius bound maple fingerboard with 24 jumbo frets
- Duncan Designed HB-103B humbucking bridge and Duncan Designed HR-101 Hot Rails™ middle and neck pickups
- 5-position pickup blade switch, single volume and tone controls
- Floyd Rose Special double-locking tremolo
- Available February 2021
JS Series
JS Series Dinky Arch Top JS24 DKAM – £350, $299, €320
- Available in Black Stain or Red Stain finish with pointy black headstock and black hardware
- Mahogany body with arched top
- Bolt-on caramelized maple neck with graphite reinforcement and scarf joint
- Compound (12”-16”) radius bound caramelized maple fingerboard with 24 jumbo frets and black sharkfin inlays
- Dual Jackson high-output humbucking pickups, three-position pickup blade switch, single volume and tone controls
- 2-point fulcrum tremolo
- Available February 2021
JS Series Dinky Arch Top JS32Q DKA HT – £350, $299, €320
- Available in Transparent Black Burst, Transparent Green Burst and Transparent Purple Burst finishes with pointy black headstocks and black hardware
- Poplar body with quilt maple top
- Bolt-on maple neck with graphite reinforcement and scarf joint
- Compound (12”-16”) radius bound amaranth fingerboard with 24 jumbo frets and pearloid sharkfin inlays,
- Jackson high-output neck humbucking pickups
- 3-position pickup blade switch, volume, tone
- Jackson HT6 string-through-body hardtail bridge
- Available February 2021
JS Series Dinky Arch Top JS22Q-7 DKA HT – £350, $299, €320
- Transparent Black Burst finish, black hardware, Jackson 3x4 AT-1 black headstock
- Poplar body with quilt maple top
- Bolt-on maple neck with graphite reinforcement and scarf joint
- Compound (12”-16”) radius bound amaranth fingerboard with 24 jumbo frets and pearloid piranha tooth inlays
- Jackson high-output 7-string bridge and neck humbucking pickups
- 3-position pickup blade switch, single volume and tone controls
- Jackson HT7 string-through-body hardtail bridge
- Available February 2021
JS Series Rhoads JS32 MAH – £470, $399, €420
- Natural finish with gold pickguard, black hardware and black pointy headstock.
- Mahogany body
- Bolt-on maple neck with graphite reinforcement and scarf joint
- Compound (12”-16”) radius bound amaranth fingerboard with 24 jumbo frets and pearloid sharkfin inlays
- Jackson high-output bridge and neck humbucking pickups
- 3-position pickup toggle switch, single volume and tone controls
- Jackson-branded Floyd Rose® double-locking tremolo
- Available February 2021