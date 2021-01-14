Fender celebrates its 75th anniversary in style with series of Commemorative guitars and basses

GEAR 2021: Fender is celebrating a landmark anniversary in 2021 with the 75th Anniversary Series. There's two distinct lines of electric guitars and basses included; limited-edition Ensenada-made Diamond Anniversary instruments with a metallic finish and Corona-made 75th Platinum 2-colour Bourbon Burst models.

These Commemorative USA editions feature a really special spec; ash bodies in with one-piece maple necks and Custom Shop pickups.

These Platinum models each come with custom Inca Silver moulded hardshell cases with plush Lake Placid Blue interiors, a certificates of authenticity, a 75th anniversary ingot inlaid into the back of the headstock and an engraved anniversary neck plate.

• NAMM 2021 is cancelled, but we'll be covering all the big January gear announcements right here on MusicRadar.

The Corona-made Platinum Anniversary Stratocaster and Telecaster will both be priced at 1,949.99 USD, £1,839.00, €2,049.00.

The Corona-made Platinum Anniversary Precision and Jazz Basses will be $1,999.99 USD / £1,979 / €2,199 and $2,049.99 USD / £1,979 / €2,199 respectively.

The Ensenada-built Diamond Anniversary guitars include the iconic Stratocaster, Telecaster, Jazz Bass and Precision Bass models available in a special edition with maple fingerboards.

Specs include a Modern 'C' profile neck, medium jumbo frets and a metallic Diamond Anniversary finish.

The Telecaster (above, $849.99 USD / £889 / €999) features Vintera '50s pickups and a 6-saddle bridge.

The Anniversary Strat ($849.99 USD / £889 / €999) features Vintera '60s pickups and 2-point tremolo. Like the other models in the range there's also a matching painted headstock and deluxe gig bag.

The Mexican-made 75th Anniversary Jazz Bass features Vintera '60s Jazz Bass pickups and 4-saddle bridge, while the Precision Bass features Vintera '60s Precision Bass pickups.

The Jazz Bass will retail at $849.99 USD / £889 / €999. The Precision Bass is priced at $849.99 USD / £889, €999.

The 75th Anniversary series will be available in February. for more info visit Fender.