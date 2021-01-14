More

Fender celebrates its 75th anniversary in style with series of Commemorative guitars and basses

By

Strats, Teles and Precision, Jazz Basses available in USA and Mexican versions

Fender
(Image credit: Fender)

GEAR 2021: Fender is celebrating a landmark anniversary in 2021 with the 75th Anniversary Series. There's two distinct lines of electric guitars and basses included; limited-edition Ensenada-made Diamond Anniversary instruments with a metallic finish and Corona-made 75th Platinum 2-colour Bourbon Burst models. 

Fender's 75th anniversary range

(Image credit: Fender)

These Commemorative USA editions feature a really special spec; ash bodies in with one-piece maple necks and Custom Shop pickups.

These Platinum models each come with custom Inca Silver moulded hardshell cases with plush Lake Placid Blue interiors, a certificates of authenticity, a 75th anniversary ingot inlaid into the back of the headstock and an engraved anniversary neck plate.

NAMM 2021 is cancelled, but we'll be covering all the big January gear announcements right here on MusicRadar.

Fender's 75th anniversary range

(Image credit: Fender)

The Corona-made Platinum Anniversary Stratocaster and Telecaster will both be priced at 1,949.99 USD, £1,839.00, €2,049.00.

Fender's 75th anniversary range

(Image credit: Fender)

Fender's 75th anniversary range

(Image credit: Fender)

The Corona-made Platinum Anniversary Precision and Jazz Basses will be $1,999.99 USD / £1,979 / €2,199 and $2,049.99 USD / £1,979 / €2,199 respectively. 

Fender

(Image credit: Fender)

The Ensenada-built Diamond Anniversary guitars include the iconic Stratocaster, Telecaster, Jazz Bass and Precision Bass models available in a special edition with maple fingerboards.

Specs include a Modern 'C' profile neck, medium jumbo frets and a metallic Diamond Anniversary finish.

The Telecaster (above, $849.99 USD / £889 / €999) features Vintera '50s pickups and a 6-saddle bridge. 

Fender

(Image credit: Fender)

The Anniversary Strat ($849.99 USD / £889 / €999) features Vintera '60s pickups and 2-point tremolo.  Like the other models in the range there's also a matching painted headstock and deluxe gig bag.

 

Fender

(Image credit: Fender)

The Mexican-made 75th Anniversary Jazz Bass features Vintera '60s Jazz Bass pickups and 4-saddle bridge, while the Precision Bass features Vintera '60s Precision Bass pickups.  

Fender

(Image credit: Fender)

The Jazz Bass will retail at $849.99 USD / £889 / €999. The Precision Bass is priced at $849.99 USD / £889, €999.

The 75th Anniversary series will be available in February. for more info visit Fender. 

Check out more 2021 gear news 