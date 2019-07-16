Free VST/VST3/AU effect with Computer Music – HY-FX CM

Regular readers of CM’s monthly Freeware News column will be familiar with indie software devs HY-Plugins, purveyors of quirky step sequencers, slicers and effects processors – and we’ve teamed up with them to bring you an unmissable plugin that’s guaranteed to spark creativity in the studio.
Operationally, HY-FX CM (VST/VST3/AU) couldn’t be easier to get your head around. First, choose one of the 22 high-quality processors from the main dropdown menu. Effects include five flavours of delay, four filter types, four modulation effects, pitch/frequency shifters, dynamics, distortion and reverb.
Things then get even more creative once you get those parameters wobbling with HY-FX CM’s LFO, Envelope Follower and Sample & Hold module. Modulation is assigned via an intuitive, colour-coded, drag-and-drop workflow: drop a source’s cross onto an empty mod slot (two available per parameter), then drag a collar around it to apply modulation.
Once your modulation has been assigned, pop open a modulator’s edit window and precisely customise its speed, shape and more.
All of this action could be overwhelmingly confusing, but thankfully, HY-FX CM makes visualisation a priority: aside from handy colour-coding for the three modulators, all modulation signals are smoothly animated, and every tweak updates the modulator waveforms in real time.
To get HY-FX CM in VST, AU and AAX formats for PC and Mac, buy Computer Music issue 272, and watch the video below to see and hear the plugin in action.
Features:
- Choose one of 22 effects processors (see list below)
- Three modulators – LFO, Envelope Follower and Sample & Hold
- Dry/wet mix control for parallel processing
- Input and Output level controls with metering
- Lock buttons
- Pro presets to get you started
- PC/Mac, VST/VST3/AU
Effects:
- Simple Delay
- Ping-Pong Delay
- Reverse Delay
- M-Tap Delay
- Haas
- SVF Filter
- HP/LP Filter
- Formant Filter
- Comb Filter
- Chorus
- Flanger
- Phaser
- Tremolo/Pan
- Pitch Shifter
- Freq Shifter
- Lofi
- Overdrive
- Clipper
- Compressor
- Gate
- Env Shaper
- Reverb
HY-FX CM will give you a taste of HY-Plugins’ DSP talents, so be sure to support them by buying their reasonably-priced commercial plugins. Find out more at their website.