BPB Dirty Spring is a free spring reverb plugin with added bitcrushing bite

The latest freebie from Bedroom Producers Blog is here

We might be heading into winter, but Bedroom Producers Blog has spring on its mind - spring reverb, to be precise. BPB Dirty Spring is a new free spring reverb plugin, and follows in the footsteps of previous freebies BPB Dirty Filter and BPB Saturator.

Dirty Spring is a simple affair - just adjust the Decay and Tone knobs to get your desired spring reverb character and have a play with the Pre knob if you want to adjust the pre-delay time.

There is a little more to it than that, though; specifically, a bitcrusher that can be used to add a bit of crunch. There are several bitcrushing modes to choose from, so you can go subtle or extreme, depending on your tastes/requirements.

BPB Dirty Spring runs on PC and Mac in VST/AU/AAX formats and works without any authorisation. Download it on the Bedroom Producers Blog website.

Ben Rogerson
Ben Rogerson

I’m the Group Content Manager for MusicRadar, specialising in all things tech. I’ve been playing the piano, gigging in bands and failing to finish tracks at home for more than 30 years, 20 of which I’ve also spent writing about music technology. 
