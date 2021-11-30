BPB Dirty Spring is a free spring reverb plugin with added bitcrushing bite

We might be heading into winter, but Bedroom Producers Blog has spring on its mind - spring reverb, to be precise. BPB Dirty Spring is a new free spring reverb plugin , and follows in the footsteps of previous freebies BPB Dirty Filter and BPB Saturator .

Dirty Spring is a simple affair - just adjust the Decay and Tone knobs to get your desired spring reverb character and have a play with the Pre knob if you want to adjust the pre-delay time.

There is a little more to it than that, though; specifically, a bitcrusher that can be used to add a bit of crunch. There are several bitcrushing modes to choose from, so you can go subtle or extreme, depending on your tastes/requirements.