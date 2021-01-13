BPB Saturator is a free VST plugin that promises subtle analogue-style warmth and low CPU usage

Having previously indulged our penchant for grimy sounds with the Dirty Filter plugin, Bedroom Producers Blog is now providing some winter warmth in the form of the free BPB Saturator.
This is a simple, lightweight processor that offers tube-style distortion and tape-style saturation. There are also low- and high-pass filters that can be used to clean up your signal or isolate a section of it that you want to distort.
BPB says that Saturator is more nuanced than Dirty Filter, offering a more subtle form of saturation that can be applied to individual sounds or your entire mix. It’s available for PC and Mac in VST/AU/AAX formats, and can be downloaded for free from the Bedroom Producers Blog.