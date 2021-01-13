BPB Saturator is a free VST plugin that promises subtle analogue-style warmth and low CPU usage

Having previously indulged our penchant for grimy sounds with the Dirty Filter plugin , Bedroom Producers Blog is now providing some winter warmth in the form of the free BPB Saturator.

This is a simple, lightweight processor that offers tube-style distortion and tape-style saturation. There are also low- and high-pass filters that can be used to clean up your signal or isolate a section of it that you want to distort.