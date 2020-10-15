Dirty Filter is a free VST plugin that promises distorted audio deviance

What’s better than a filter plugin ? A Dirty Filter plugin, of course, and that’s precisely what the filthy peeps over at the Bedroom Producers Blog are letting you download for free.

This is a dual filter effect with tube distortion that runs in VST/VST3/AU/AAX formats on PC and Mac. It offers tweakable high- and low-pass filters, a Slope control (you can set this to 12, 24, 36, or 48 dB/oct), a Mix knob and a Volume control. The real magic starts, however, when you twist the Drive knob, which controls the resonance for both filters and the amount of tube distortion that’s applied to the signal.

This is what brings the filth, and makes the Dirty Filter sound something like a multiband distortion effect (the cutoff frequency will get the most distortion and you can focus the distortion around a specific area of the signal). Leave it at zero and the filter operates transparently; push it up and the processing gets much more hardcore.