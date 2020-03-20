Free online piano lessons for beginners: Skoove wants to make your time at home more productive

If you’re stuck indoors with time on your hands, now could be the perfect time to make good on your long-term pledge to learn the piano. And, thanks to Skoove, you can start your journey towards keyboard virtuosity for free. The online lesson maven has announced that it’s giving away its Beginner Piano Course for nothing, so you’re now all out of excuses to start learning.

With interactive lessons that include both sheet music and hand positions, the Skoove learning method is pretty easy to follow. Hook up your MIDI keyboard and you’ll be able to see if you’re hitting the right notes at the right time (or if you’re not, of course).

As well as offering the free beginners’ course, Skoove has also unlocked more popular and easy-to-play songs. If you sign up for a paid account you’ll have access to more than 400 piano lessons, so there’s plenty to get stuck into over the next few months.