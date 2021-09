Promising both fatness and simplicity, Recluse Audio’s new ROMpler plugin gives you 16 808-style kicks in a straightforward interface.

The samples are actually lifted from Dave Smith and Roger Linn’s Tempest drum machine , but they certainly call to mind the sound of Roland’s classic beatbox. Editing is restricted to an ADSR envelope, but if you don’t like the included sounds, you can drag and drop your own AIFF, WAV and MP3 files.