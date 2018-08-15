Focusrite set to host a masterclass in guitar recording at the UK Guitar Show

Focusrite has confirmed it will exhibit at the UK Guitar Show in September and host a masterclass in guitar recording.

The company will be presenting the very latest technology for recording guitarists, including its Scarlett and Clarett USB interfaces, as well as showcasing industry-leading products from KRK studio monitors and sE Electronics microphones, enabling visitors to see the perfect home recording studio setup.

There will also be sessions from a host of influential artists, talking about both their playing and recording careers as well as sharing hints and tips along the way.

Over the show’s two days, they’ll be looking at recording techniques, from interfaces to cab mic’ing, tone design and how to tweak to your tastes using EQ, compression and other effects plugins, as well as translating your recorded tone to the stage, and a lot more. The full programme will be released shortly, so keep an eye out for announcements.

The Focusrite booth at the UK Guitar Show will be a unique opportunity to be inspired by, learn from and hear some of the best up-and-coming session players, artists, YouTubers and product specialists over the course of the weekend.

And when you're done, you can stop by and chat to the Focusrite team, who will be delighted to show you how they can help remove the barriers to capturing your creativity in the studio!

Brought to you by the organisers of the London Drum Show and the London Bass Guitar Show and in association with MusicRadar, Guitarist, Total Guitar and Guitar Techniques, the UK Guitar Show is set to be the ultimate weekend celebrating all things guitar.

A host of the world’s biggest guitar brands are set to showcase their gear, while a wide range of big-name players will perform on the main stage and as part of masterclass tutorials.

The event takes place across 29 and 30 September at Olympia London.

Buy UK Guitar Show tickets here!