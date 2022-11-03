Buy a Focusrite Scarlett or Clarett+ audio interface and get free subscriptions to LANDR and Pro Tools

Focusrite is giving its customers even more value for their money by signing new partnerships with LANDR and Avid.

To begin with, the company has expanded its Hitmaker Expansion bundle (opens in new tab) with a new two-month subscription to the LANDR Studio suite, which includes auto-mastering, music distribution, online collaboration tools, samples and plugins. Users can also take advantage of an additional five free masters after this trial has expired.

The expanded Hitmaker Expansion Bundle is available to anyone who registers a Scarlett (3rd Gen), Clarett+, Clarett USB or Red interface after 1 October 2022.

In addition, anyone who buys a Scarlett (3rd Gen or, Clarett+ audio interface can get a three-month subscription to Avid’s Pro Tools Artist and the Avid Complete Plugin Bundle (opens in new tab), plus discounts after this ends. Specifically, there’s 25% off Pro Tools Artist or an annual subscription or 33% off Pro Tools Studio.