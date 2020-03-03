Fender's new Acoustasonic Strat dramatically remodels a classic

Previewed at Winter Namm earlier this year, the Acoustasonic Stratocaster is now taking full flight into the marketplace. And just like last year's Telecaster iteration, it's a bold step into new ground for Fender.

A very clear blend of an acoustic and electric guitar in look and sound, it's a distinct proposition for those who need both worlds to be instantly available. And it's bringing even more sounds that its slightly older Tele sibling. Cover band guitarists especially – you need to check this out.

(Image credit: Fender)

The hybrid preamp here is called the Acoustic Engine and has been developed in partnership between Fender and Fishman.

You get three electric voices, along with a variety of acoustic sounds. Before we see them being demonstrated in action by a stunning jam between guitarists Daniel Donato and Tyler Bryant let's breakdown the sounds on offer here between A and B modes across the five Strat positions:

• Position 1: Electric

A: Fender Electric Fat/Semi-Clean

B: Fender Electric Dirty

• Position 2: Acoustic and Electric Blend

A: Engelmann Spruce/Rosewood Dreadnought acoustic

B: Fender Electric Clean



• Position 3: Percussion & Enhanced Harmonics acoustic

A: Sitka Spruce/Rosewood Auditorium

B: Adds body pickup to the above voice

• Position 4: Alternative Acoustics

A: Sitka Spruce/Walnut Small-Body Short Scale

B: Sitka Spruce/Mahogany Americana Dreadnought

• Position 5: Core Acoustics

A: Sitka Spruce/Mahogany Dreadnought

B: Sitka Spruce/Rosewood Concert with Slotted Headstock

As you can see from the voice list, it's comprehensive on the acoustic side of things – and we're going to see how that translates in sound and feel with a hands-on demo soon.

For now, check out the incredible demo of the sounds on offer from Daniel Donato and Tyler Bryant below.

The spec behind the sounds is a fully hollow modified Strat body with the traditional belly cut and a forearm contour. The body back and sides are mahogany, the top is Sitka spruce.

Acoustasonic Telecaster (Image credit: Fender) Fender American Acoustasonic Telecaster review

The neck is mahogany with an ebony fingerboard. There are five polyester satin matte finish options; Dakota Red, Black, 3-Color Sunburst, Natural, Transparent Sonic Blue.

The electronics behind the Acoustasonic's versatility are an interesting combination. there's three pickup systems; Fender creates the Noiseless Magnetic pickup for the electric tone, that can be blended with the Fishman undersaddle piezo and Fishman 'Acoustasonic Enhancer' body sensing transducer.

The guitar features a traditional volume control, but instead of a tone knob you have a Mod control and this switches between the two A and B models for each position. The Mod control allows you to crossfade between these models to suit your needs. So there's a lot of room for shaping the vast array of tones here.

(Image credit: Fender)

The Acoustasonic Stratocaster is priced at £1,749 / $1,999. For more info head to fender.com