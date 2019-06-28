Tyler Bryant: my heroes and desert island guitars

When MusicRadar last saw Tyler Bryant it was to crown him best blues guitarist of 2017, according to our readers.

Since then, Tyler Bryant & The Shakedown have built on the already-pretty-damn-solid foundation of support slots for AC/DC and Guns N' Roses to build an enviable reputation as a searing live act and leading torch-bearers for contemporary blues rock.

We caught up with Tyler on the eve of the release of the band's third album, Truth and Lies, and he was good enough to spend some time on camera talking about his first blues heroes (above) and the electric and acoustic guitars he couldn't live without (below).

Tyler Bryant & the Shakedown's third album, Truth and Lies, is out now.