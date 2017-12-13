The 17 best blues guitarists in the world right now

The MusicRadar/Total Guitar Best in guitars 2017 polls have received over 136,000 votes, and we're ready to roll out the winners. The nominees were what we considered to be the guitarists and guitar gear that have excelled in 2017. Here, we present the best blues guitarists of 2017. First up we have Eric Gales...

2017 highlight: A seemingly perennially underrated player, Eric Gales finally got his dues this year with the release of Middle Of The Road. The album title refers to staying out of trouble rather than the content, which is rammed with some of the most inventive pentatonic playing you’re likely to hear this side of Eric Johnson.

