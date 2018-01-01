Derek Trucks’ top 5 tips for guitarists

When it comes to killer live albums, there are a few that are regularly raved about with impassioned fervor. The Who’s Live at Leeds, B.B. King’s Live at the Regal, James Brown’s Live at the Apollo and The Allman Brothers Band’s At Fillmore East oft come up somewhere near the top of the pile.

Tedeschi Trucks Band, the virtuosic ensemble headed up by husband and wife team Derek Trucks and Susan Tedeschi, have just released the Live From The Fox Oakland album and DVD, and it’s arguably one of the greatest live long-players to be captured in decades.

Slide guitar maestro Trucks is understandably incredibly proud of it.

“I’m excited to get it out there,” Trucks tells us.

“You hope to catch the band on a good night and you hope that it sounds good when you hear the tapes back, and you hope that when you mix it you still have the feeling that you had when you were onstage, but it seems like it never quite works out that way! There's usually one of the elements missing, but it all seemed to line up this time.

“We spent a long time mixing it and making sure that we didn't lose that feeling, and we went back to the drawing board once after about five or six days of mixing because we just felt like it didn't feel live enough. We then went back and spent more time on the sounds of the room microphones and maybe just pushing it more and more so you felt like you were in the room.

“We spent a long time in the studio just tweaking it and, every once in a while, I'd walk out there and listen to a mix and - whether it was Bird On The Wire or Keep On Growing - I could sit there and actually get lost in it and feel like I was onstage. That's a good feeling.

“That's not the case usually… but this one felt really good. It's so hard to get everything sounding the way you hear it in your head, but I feel like we got there this time. It felt really musical when we’d finished it up and it came back. I just feel like it's a real honest representation of what the band is right now... and that's all you can ask for."

How far can having a film crew onstage potentially affect a live performance?

“That’s partly why we did two nights at The Fox, and the show was affected the first night,” explains Derek.

“I've done this a handful of times over the last 10/15 years with my solo band and this group, and I always remember that no matter how much you try to pretend that there's no cameras there, you're not used to them for the first half of the show. You know they’re there, but then you finally feel this wave comes off the band and everyone just reverts back to the way we play.

In a lot of ways, that was the best show of that whole run and one of the best shows we've ever played as a band, so to be able to capture it was pretty unique

“I talked about this with the film guys and with Blake [Budney], our manager, and we decided that we would film two nights. We weren’t thinking the first night was a throwaway but just, 'You know, if it happens the first night - great - but, if not, we're kind of banking on the second one. That's where the focus is.’

“The first night was good but it wasn't great. It was tight and you felt that. You felt the cameras. You felt everybody trying a little too hard in a weird way, and there was just too much activity backstage. The camera crew were in all the dressing rooms and everybody had friends and it was just mayhem.

“When we hit the stage, it just didn't feel like the band that I knew from the rest of the tour up to that point and so, right when the show was over, we had a little quick meeting with production and then with the band. We said, ‘Tomorrow, dressing rooms are off limits! You can bring a guest but if you leave they leave! No stragglers! It's going to be quiet back here. It's going be like every other show of the tour and the camera crew need to just stay out the way when we're getting setlists together and things… we're playing a gig tonight, so leave us alone!’

“Basically... we hit the stage the second night and it was just night and day from the first note. By the second tune of the show, you could just feel this wave through the whole band and I was like, ‘Oh yeah - this is the band I know!’ In a lot of ways, that was the best show of that whole run and one of the best shows we've ever played as a band, so to be able to capture it was pretty unique.

“I think the first show being tight maybe added to that, because there was like this pulling back on the bow string the second night. On the second song, all that tension was let go and everybody was freed up and everybody played loose and everybody was in their element. There was some real music and some real magic captured on that second show.”

Amen to that. Just ahead of opening up on his top 5 guitar tips, Trucks happily runs us through the gear he used at The Fox.

“I just used this Alessandro amp,” he says.

“George Alessandro in New Jersey builds these great amplifiers. He was working on my Super Reverbs for years and he's kind of a vintage Marshall specialist. He built this amp and it’s kind of a cross between a Dumble and a Super Reverb but a little juiced up with a little more power. I think it's maybe 60 watts or something like that. I love it. It's a great-sounding amp.

“I just used that and an SG. I used a '57 Les Paul on one track, These Walls, which features Alam Khan on sarod. I tuned it way down because the sarode is naturally in C but I tuned the guitar down to D and he came up to D. It was all a pretty simple setup.”

The Live From The Fox Oakland album and DVD by Tedeschi Trucks Band is out now via Fantasy Records.