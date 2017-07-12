Laurence Jones and Mike Vernon on why Take Me High is "the future of blues"

After two years of cat and mouse, Laurence Jones and Brit-boom producer Mike Vernon have delivered an album set to blow the doors off. They told us about the rapid-fire sessions, special guests and the pain behind the triumph…

August 2015. Backstage at the Great British Rhythm & Blues Festival, Laurence Jones has just received an earth-shaking tip-off: “Just before I went on stage,” he remembers, “one of the crew came up to me and whispered in my ear, ‘No pressure, but Mike Vernon is in the audience.’ It knocked me back a little bit for a moment.”

Jones wasn’t sure whether to pinch himself or lose it. By that point, the bluesman was no debutante, with three albums and two British Blues Awards under his belt. Still, this was Mike Vernon: the producer who supplied the gunpowder for the 60s boom, helming ‘Beano’ and A Hard Road, coddling Clapton and chivvying Green.

“They’re historic recordings, aren’t they?” nods Jones. “He’s a massive part of that British explosion. That’s the sound. You can’t buy that sound. He is the sound. “Ever since I signed to Ruf Records back in 2014, I wanted Mike to produce one of my albums,” he adds.

“But he’s in very high demand and he only produces people that he wants to, when he feels the time is right. And I guess our timing had never been right before this point…”

Speaking from his home in Spain, Vernon doesn’t deny it: “I do get a lot of offers and I don’t pick up on many of them. Laurence approached me in December 2014, but I wasn’t really in a mental state to take anything on. I’d lost my wife that year. So I told him, ‘Look, I’ve got a situation I need to deal with. Give me a call if you’d like me to work with you on a future project.’”

The younger man took Vernon’s rejection on the chin, co-producing last year’s What’s It Gonna Be with bassist Roger Inniss. Shortly before the R&B festival in Colne, Lancashire, though, he chanced his arm again.

“I got Mike’s number from somewhere. I was determined to get him to do this record. I wasn’t going to let anybody stop that. I just said to him, ‘Let’s just do this record, man. You won’t regret it. What are we messing about at?’”