Fender's CEO tried - and failed - to buy David Gilmour's 'Black Strat'

In a wide-ranging discussion with our friends at Guitar World, Fender CEO Andy Mooney has revealed that he tried - and failed - to buy the fabled ‘Black Strat’ when it was sold at auction by Pink Floyd legend David Gilmour. To be fair, the eventual $3.975 million price would make many buyers think twice.

I bid on it actually! I played it at Christie’s when they put it on a roadshow along with his black Strat. So at least I got to touch it and play it… Fender CEO Andy Mooney

Gilmour's revered guitar featured on numerous Pink Floyd albums such as Dark Side Of The Moon, Wish You Were Here and The Wall. It also played a major part in his solo projects including, most notably, his 2006 Number 1 album On An Island.

“My holy grail was the David Gilmour Strat,” he said. “ I tried to convince David for many years to at least give me access to it so we could do some Custom Shop replicas but he was never willing to do it.

"Now I know why, looking at how much that guitar went for.

“I bid on it actually! I played it at Christie’s when they put it on a roadshow along with his black Strat.

"So at least I got to touch it and play it… but sadly that one will never make it into the collection!”

(Image credit: Christie's)

In the interview Mooney also discusses a record-breaking year for Fender, the way the big F’s buyers have changed, and the business lessons he learned from Steve Jobs. Check it out at Guitar World.