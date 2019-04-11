In pictures: highlights of David Gilmour's astonishing guitar auction

No prizes for which guitar is the star of the show, even in as prestigious an auction as this.

Gilmour’s Black Strat is one of the most iconic and meticulously documented guitars in history, thanks to the careful work of Gilmour’s guitar tech of many years, Phil Taylor, who wrote a book on it entitled The Black Strat: A History Of David Gilmour’s Black Fender Stratocaster, which is the standard reference on its varied and illustrious life.

As a close-up examination of the original black Strat attests, it is a much-modded guitar. It was originally a Fender 1968 to ’69 alder-body Strat with black painted over the original Sunburst. It had a Fender late-60s maple neck (large headstock) and 21 frets, but a rosewood-necked version features on The Dark Side Of The Moon and Wish You Were Here. To muddy the waters still further, it later had a Charvel neck fitted! When it came back from a spell at the Hard Rock Cafe, it was damaged and with knobs missing, so the mods have continued since then.

The now-iconic black scratchplate was added in 1974 and was custom-made, because Fender didn’t then make them

Examining the guitar, you can clearly see evidence of old routing work, which has since been filled in for the once-fitted Kahler vibrato. After the tonal properties of a Kahler vibrato fitted to the Black Strat were found wanting, the original three-spring vibrato was fitted to the guitar.

In the 70s, Gilmour also fitted an edge-mounted XLR socket to send the signal to a fuzzbox then back to the guitar - also since removed and filled in. The now-iconic black scratchplate was added in 1974 and was custom-made, because Fender didn’t then make them. The five-way pickup selector (replacing the original three-way) arrived in 1985. Meanwhile, a mini-toggle just below the pots allows independent switching-in of the neck pickup “for a more Jazzmaster-like tone”.

The neck and middle pickups are dated 1971, while the whole pickguard assembly comes from a ’71 ‘bullet truss rod’ Fender Strat in 1973. Further back, the bridge pickup is a Seymour Duncan custom-wound SSL-1C, installed in 1979, which replaced a DiMarzio FS-1. The reverse of the guitar exhibits extensive belt-buckling picked up during years of hard use. Currently, the Black Strat is fitted with a Fender 1983 ’57 reissue C-profile maple neck (from the cream/white 1983 57V Strat that’s also in the sale, see p67) with 7.25-inch radius fingerboard and 21 vintage-style frets. Tuning is handled by Fender/Gotoh vintage-style machineheads.

Also synonymous with this guitar is the shortened vibrato arm, which measures 4.25 inches. “They’re nothing special,” tech Phil Taylor told Guitarist.

“Fender make these short arms now, but I originally just hacked the ends off. The arms are screwed in tight so it never ‘flops’; that’s one thing. And David likes to have the end of the tip in the crease of his palm. He doesn’t seem to plan whether he plays finger vibrato or arm vibrato, or a combination of the two, at any one time. But with a longer arm, he may have to play closer to the neck. That would be more of a separate action to David. This is more ‘integrated’ in the way he plays. He doesn’t often play electric guitars without a trem.”

When you strum this guitar not plugged in, it has a wonderful resonance. And that attribute weaves its way through all of David’s guitars

Kerry Keane of Christie’s New York adds that while mods of this extensive nature would normally decimate the value of a vintage guitar, the Pink Floyd provenance makes them part of an incredibly compelling story of the music made with this guitar - and are typical of pro players who are always hunting for an extra advantage in tone and usability.

“There is just a brilliant photograph of David with the Black Strat - I think it’s about 1971 or ’72, during the filming of Pink Floyd’s concert in Pompeii, in the Colosseum,” Kerry recalls. “And he is legs folded, shirt off in the hot Naples sun, working on his guitar. Tweaking it. He looks like a gladiator working on his axe [laughs] on the floor of the Colosseum in Pompeii. It’s brilliant and this is what guitarists always do. They’re always trying to tweak it and make it a little better for them - both the feel of the instrument and tonal quality. What they want to hear and what they want to feel. I think it’s very similar to a race car driver always tinkering with the carburettor - back when there were carburettors [laughs].

“When you strum this guitar not plugged in, it has a wonderful resonance. And that attribute weaves its way through all of David’s guitars.”