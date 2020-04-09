Fender CEO Andy Mooney plays his favourite guitar riffs – including Slipknot

One thing we don't see enough gear company CEO's doing is playing music – well tickle us pleased then to see to see none other than Fender's boss Andy Mooney playing his faves as part of Loudwire's Gear Factor series. And he aired some surprising choices.

Mooney talks and plays through the music of his youth including Ritchie Blackmore, Black Sabbath and David Bowie and demos guitars including the Fender Ultra Telecaster, Acoustasonic, Tom Morello Soul Power and Heavy Metal Strats. He also shows off some other interesting rarities too. But it's near the end that things get really interesting.

Pantera and Slipnot riffs? Yep!