Angie Bowie: how Mick Ronson and David Bowie made music history together

What do you remember about the working relationship between David and Mick?

“I always let them get on with it. It was never bad, no-one got mad or infuriated. When you live with each other, you can’t really do that. And I ran the house; there was no storming. I had ulcers by the time I was 20! David wrote all the tunes - he’d play them to Ronno who would go away and almost ruminate on it. Then, the next day, they would get playing.

“There were times David sang the solos to him… but Ronno was also classically trained. So what we’re talking about is advertising meets classical. David coming up with jingles and Ronno with the theory. It took a lot of work, not taking merit or credit away from their musicality; they still needed to figure out how to pull it off.

“With the band behind him, David became focused - he knew he could do a rock ’n’ roll album. But in the meantime, he wrote Hunky Dory and The Man Who Sold The World, which was brilliant, because he examined his own issues with his brother who was mentally ill.

“When people heard those songs, everyone in every family could relate - that was the beginning of the interaction with the audience. His songs were so true because people could recognise people in their own lives. That fuelled me.”

How long did it take for them to become the best band in the world?

“It took some time. The first gigs were… okay. David and the band rehearsed every Sunday at the gig; that’s how they found their feet. He wrote all these tragic love songs, way before Ziggy Stardust. There was his Letter To Hermione, and a bunch of great tunes. But there were still issues when we tried to sell it at shows. People wanted to see a loud band, not a folk singer.

“I’d say the time they got to Aladdin Sane, it was getting bigger and better in the UK. But America was something else: we were lucky to get full houses on the coasts, but the middle was dicey, very dicey. They had to warm up to it and it took some doing.

“America was very different back then: I really didn’t want to go back, because I got caught having a relationship with a girl at Connecticut College For Women. My girlfriend was put into a psychiatric ward for four years, so I ran for my life! I thought, ‘Fuck going back to America!’ so tried to figure out how to stay in England.”

What were the scenes like backstage - was it as debauched as the '70s were famed for?

“I’m sorry, but no! It was a bunch of sweaty musicians waiting to go back to a hotel. Once the tours got more organised, I always had a suite with a kitchen. Everyone would come and eat, then I’d send them off to party so I could go to bed early.

“They would probably ensure all kinds of debauched things… maybe not actually, they didn’t do drugs in those days. They might have smoked a joint, but not Ronno - he just drank. I mean, David drank barley wine… think about that!

My favourite work by Mick wasn’t necessarily with David. Weren’t Born A Man, the Dana Gillespie album he arranged strings on, was brilliant for its musicality

“Backstage, it wasn’t like Led Zeppelin or anything. I ran a tight ship. I wanted them good the next day. I promised Mrs Ronson I’d take care of him and I did. I carried penicillin when he got the clap, because those girls would not leave that boy alone!”

What do you think was Mick Ronson’s best work?

“I’d say my favourite work by Mick wasn’t necessarily with David. Weren’t Born A Man, the Dana Gillespie album he arranged strings on, was brilliant for its musicality. Then there’s what he did with Lou Reed on Perfect Day… it was everything I imagined Mick could do as a producer.

“Don’t get me wrong, I liked him on stage playing guitar like anybody else. But I understood everyone has to expand: actors become directors, musicians become producers - artists need to be in control of their destiny.

“It was a beautiful experience when David left to go to the States and Ronno was left to do the Dana Gillespie album. He just blossomed. He knew exactly what he was doing from everything he’d learned from David and Tony Visconti. They all just got better and better; it was so exciting to watch.”

