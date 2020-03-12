Hands-on demo: Is the Fender Acoustasonic Stratocaster the only guitar you'll ever need?

So it's only been just over a year from the previous Tele model and Fender has launched the Strat edition of its burgeoning Acoustasonic guitar range. Of course, we're not surprised to see the Corona firm unleash its most famous marque in hybrid guitar form, but it did make us wonder, "who is this guitar for?"

As you'll see from our video, we can't help feeling like this sort of guitar falls into the category of player who needs one guitar to perform multiple tasks, most notably acoustic and electric ones. There's no denying it's got a few electric guitar tricks up its sleeve, but the Acoustasonic Strat definitely feels more like an acoustic guitar than an electric.

The trick here is to work out if it fits in with your rig. Do you play through a PA, acoustic amp, or a normal electric guitar amp? In our test, we plumped for the acoustic amp option and there's no denying that the Fishman-supplied tones sound great. It does an admirable job with the electric tones, courtesy of the Acoustasonic Noiseless™ magnetic pickup, but you won't be trading your Strat in anytime soon.

Overall, the Acoustasonic Strat feels like a good solid (albeit hollow) hybrid guitar. Its Fishman-powered acoustic imaging is what you'll be using most, we reckon, but having the option to dial in some overdrive makes this package all the sweeter.

Check out the Fender website for more info and be on the lookout for our in-depth review soon.