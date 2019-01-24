NAMM 2019 VIDEO: Fender's Acoustasonic Telecaster caught on camera

NAMM 2019: Fender's American Acoustasonic Series Telecaster certainly got people talking ahead of NAMM. Quite apart from its head-turning looks, is it simply too niche a product? As ever, the most important thing is how it actually sounds.

A hybrid acoustic/electric guitar, the Acoustasonic Telecaster promises to deliver diverse tones while eliminating feedback and retaining classic Telecaster playability, courtesy of Fender’s patent-pending Stringed Instrument Resonance System, which aims to deliver “a naturally loud voice with lively harmonics”.

We elbowed our way to the front of the Fender stand to get a full demo of all the sonic options available, from Dreadnought-style sounds to smaller-bodied tone, plus highly useable electric tones. It's fair to say we came away impressed. Judge for yourself by watching the video, above.

