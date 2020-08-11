Fantastic Negrito Live Stream With Orange Amps coming Thursday

Orange Amps recently signed up Fantastic Negrito as an ambassador, and to celebrate they'll be hosting a one-off three song live stream on 13th August, at 1 PM Pacific/4 PM EST/9 PM UK. one day ahead of the release of the Grammy award winning blues rocker's latest album, Have You Lost Your Mind Yet?

The live stream will be hosted on Orange’s YouTube channel and will be available via their homepage orangeamps.com or live here.

Fantastic Negrito won the Grammy award for Best Contemporary Blues Album in both 2016 and 2019, and his latest release is said to take inspiration from the socio-political albums of the late 60’s and early 70’s.

He first played Orange amps with the afro punk band Blood Sugar X and then rediscovered them when he plugged into a Tremlord 30 at the 2019 Black Deer Festival.

"I was taken back, I realised why I loved them,’ ehe says, ‘Orange amps are so original, they cut through noise, their sound is old but new.

"That was when I knew I had to get back to playing them."

To find out more about Orange Amplification, it products and its Ambassadors please go to https://orangeamps.com/