Erica Synths offers Perkons drum machine update: new demos, a release date and a price change

The launch of Erica Synths’ Perkons drum machine has become a protracted saga of Skywalker proportions, but now it seems that the story is finally reaching a conclusion.

The first batch of Perkons has already sold out, but Erica Synths has now confirmed that it has all the componentry it needs to start producing the second batch. Orders that were placed before 22 June will start shipping in August/September; orders placed now will start shipping in October (assuming there are no more manufacturing delays, that is).

Launched back in 2021, the Perkons has been eagerly awaited, but problems in the supply chain caused its launch to be delayed.

It’s great to see that Perkons is finally on the way, though on the downside, a 10-fold increase in the cost of microcontrollers has resulted in a price rise to $2,059/€1,700. The machine was originally slated to cost $1,999/€1,650, so at least the increase isn’t anything too drastic.

In other good news, Erica Synths has posted a couple of new Perkons videos. The one above gives you a general overview of the voices, sequencer, parameters, controls and other features, while below you’ll witness the instrument's 4-voice muscles being flexed in a revealing sound demo.