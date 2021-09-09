Eric Clapton announces new album The Lady In The Balcony: Lockdown Sessions

Eric Clapton has taken a break from recent controversy to announce a new, mostly acoustic album to be released on 12 November. The Lady In The Balcony: Lockdown Sessions features longtime collaborators drummer Steve Gadd, bassist Nathan East and keyboard player Chris Stainton relocating to the English countryside at Cowdray House, West Sussex to play a reworked selection of Clapton classics including After Midnight, Layla,” Bell Bottom Blues, Tears in Heaven, Nobody Knows You When You’re Down And Out and Key to the Highway.

Clapton also pays tribute to the late Fleetwood Mac legend and fellow Bluesbreaker Peter Green with renditions of Man Of The World and Black Magic Woman on a 'mostly acoustic set was envisioned to be like an Eric Clapton Unplugged II,' according to the release statement, 'but not quite, as three songs are played with electric guitars.'

(Image credit: Eric Clapton/ YouTube)

The album's title was inspired by Clapton's wife Melia - the only one outside band and crew to watch the sessions, from a balcony. It was produced by Grammy-winning producer Russ Titelman, who has worked with the guitarist on a number of occasions.

The genesis of The Lady In The Balcony came after the cancellation of Clapton's Royal Albert Hall Shows earlier this year with Cowdray House providing a controlled lockdown environment for the musicians.

(Image credit: Eric Clapton / Mercury Studios)

The Lady in the Balcony: Lockdown Sessions will be available on DVD, Blu-ray, CD, DVD+CD, Blu-ray+CD, 4K UHD+Blu-ray, 180-gram 2LP, limited edition 2LP pressed on 180-gram yellow vinyl, and a Deluxe Edition containing the DVD, Blu-ray & CD packaged in a 40 page 12” x 12” hardback photo book, digital video & digital audio.

Tracklisting:

Nobody Knows You When You’re Down And Out

Golden Ring

Black Magic Woman

Man of the World

Kerry

After Midnight

Bell Bottom Blues

Key to the Highway

River of Tears

Rock Me Baby

Believe in Life

Going Down Slow

Layla

Tears in Heaven

Long Distance Call

Bad Boy

Got My Mojo Working