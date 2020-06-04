Endlesss Studio could bring cross-platform music collaboration to your DAW

Tim Exile has confirmed that he’s planning to bring Endlesss, his online music collaboration platform, to Mac and PC, launching a Kickstarter campaign to fund development of the software.

Already an iOS app, Endlesss enables you to create rifffs that can be used in jams that you can work on with other users remotely. It comes with built-in instruments and effects and also enables you to record audio.

Endlesss Studio, the desktop version, is based on exactly the same principle - and is fully compatible, in fact - and will run as a standalone application and VST/AU plugin. This means that you’ll be able to generate rifffs using all of your main music production software’s sounds and features.

What’s more, Endlesss Studio enables cross-platform collaboration - you’ll be able to work on jams with people who are using different DAWs.

There are various pledge options on Kickstarter, possibly the most attractive being the £199 pledge that will get you early bird access and a lifetime subscription (though this may no longer be available by the time you read this). It’s being reported that the subscription after launch will cost £11.99 a month.