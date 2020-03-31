Tim Exile’s Endlesss could be the free music collaboration app we all need right now

With uncannily good timing, Tim Exile has launched Endlesss , a ‘multiplayer music studio’ that enables you to collaborate with producers from around the world.

Offering built-in drums, synths, FX and more, Endlesss enables you to jam with friends by creating riffs that others can build on. As well as using the built-in sounds, you can also record the likes of vocals and instruments, and Ableton Link support means that you can sync to other apps, DAWs and Link-enabled devices.

Starting a jam is easy, with a pad-based interface enabling you to create beats, basslines and melodies in seconds. Different elements of the jam can be ‘remixed’ using effects. Inviting someone to join a jam is as easy as sending them a link.

The jams you work on - either alone or with others - can go on for as long as you like, hence the Endlesss moniker. The core app is free, and comes with everything you need to get started, and you can add more features via in-app purchases. A Kickstarter campaign aimed at establishing an expanded social network and adding more pro features will launch in April.