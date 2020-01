NAMM 2020 : Announced last year, Tim Exile’s Endlesss app - a ‘multiplayer’ jamming platform for iOS - is coming on nicely. In fact, it’s in beta and should be released in the not too distant future.

We caught up with Tim outside the NAMM Show so he could explain how Endlesss works, and demonstrate it with the help of Mylar Melodies (AKA Alex Theakston).