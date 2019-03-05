Tim Exile’s collaborative music app, Endlesss, is nearly ready and you can help

A project that has now been a few years in the making, Endlesss, a collaborative app from Tim Exile, is nearly ready for release and you can still get involved with the beta-testing phase.

Designed as a spontaneous music-making tool, Endlesss has been designed to people connect and jam out ideas remotely.

The app is built around the ethos that users create Rifffs. These files are essentially short snippets of music with multiple layers that can be created using built-in or external instruments. You’re then able to add or remix layers and share the Rifffs among friends.

Most of the features are in, but there are still some things that are on the wishlist. Check out the full details below and be sure to check out the Endlesss website to obtain access to the beta.

Current iOS features

Create and remix Rifffs using internal instruments and mic/line in

Sample-based bass, synth and drum soundpacks

Remix FX pack

Retrospective looping - never miss a great moment

Set up jams and invite friends

Share and download Rifffs in realtime

Option to receive notifications when a friend remixes your Rifff

Rifff browser with infinite storage of all Rifffs (compressed audio)

Export Rifffs as stems (compressed audio)

Ableton Link

Future features

General

Chat-style interface update

More soundpacks

Analogue modelling synthesis

Text messages in jams

Uncompressed audio (paid option)

VST Plugin