Elevate your audio with these incredible deals on select AKG, JBL, and DSM & Humboldt gear at Thomann

Spring sales are in full flow and not content to miss out on the action, Thomann has launched some tantalizing deals on select products from AKG, JBL, and DSM & Humboldt. Stock is incredibly limited and once they’re gone, they’re gone for good, so you’ll need to move quickly to get your hands on some quality music gear at bargain prices.

AKG Lyra: Was £119, now £77

An excellent USB-powered microphone , the AKG Lyra is perfect for podcasting with its high-resolution recording quality and multi-pattern options making it incredibly versatile. Available on a first-come, first-served basis, limited stock of the Lyra is available at an incredible discount of £42, that’s 35% off the regular asking price.

JBL 104-BT: £197 , now £115

If you work from a laptop and need to move around often, sometimes it can be too tiring listening on your headphones constantly. Enter the JBL 104-BT Bluetooth speakers, the perfect way to get a great listening experience without lugging a cumbersome pair of studio monitors around with you. Reduced all the way from £197 down to just £115, you’re saving yourself a hefty £82 on the usual asking price. Considering the black version of the same speaker is still full price, this is an amazing deal.

AKG K-701: Was £157 , now £122

If you’re looking for something a little more upmarket in terms of headphones, the AKG K-701s offer incredibly detailed sound, fantastic good looks, and durable build quality. With the price down from £157 to just £122 over at Thomann, a tempting £35 discount makes these high-quality cans an even tastier proposition. The sound of these headphones is warm, but more importantly, detailed and accurate enough to serve as an excellent reference.

DSM & Humboldt Simplifier: Was £263 , now £239

The DSM & Humboldt Simplifier Amp/Cab Simulator is the perfect way to get that versatility of an amp-in-a-box whilst retaining the realistic feel of your tube amp. Reduced from £263 to £239, it’s a discount of £24 on a phenomenally powerful bit of kit. Considering the MKII version will run you something in the region of £358, there’s never been a better time to get yourself on the amp-less bandwagon.

AKG K-182: Was £105 , now £77

The AKG K-182 headphones are a studio workhorse that performs admirably at a variety of tasks including monitoring, mixing, and just plain enjoyment of a well-mixed track. They’re robustly built and foldable too, making them a great choice for the musician on the move. If that’s not enough to tempt you, then a £28 discount makes them even better value for money.

