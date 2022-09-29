Elektron finally adds a Song Mode to the Digitakt, Syntakt and Digitone

By Ben Rogerson
( Future Music, emusician )
published

You can now stitch patterns together to create complete tracks

Elektron admits that a Song Mode for its “Digi Trinity” is one of its users’ most frequently requested features, and now it’s here.

Available for the Digitakt, Syntakt and Digitone, this enables you to go beyond the limitations of the 64-step sequencer and stitch patterns together to create complete tracks.

Song Mode could also come in very handy in a performance environment, as you can now put together a backing track, leave it playing and jam over the top of it with other gear. In fact, you could create an entire setlist in a single song.

Elektron also suggests that you could use Song Mode to sequence external MIDI devices, and promises plenty of creative tricks that will enable you to keep things interesting.

Song Mode is included in the 1.40 update for Digitakt, Syntakt, Digitone and Digitone Keys, which you can download from the Elektron (opens in new tab) website. 

Ben Rogerson
I’m the Group Content Manager for MusicRadar, specialising in all things tech. I previously spent eight years working on our sister magazine, Computer Music. I’ve been playing the piano, gigging in bands and failing to finish tracks at home for more than 30 years, 20 of which I’ve also spent writing about music technology. 

