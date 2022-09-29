Elektron finally adds a Song Mode to the Digitakt, Syntakt and Digitone

Elektron admits that a Song Mode for its “Digi Trinity” is one of its users’ most frequently requested features, and now it’s here.

Available for the Digitakt, Syntakt and Digitone, this enables you to go beyond the limitations of the 64-step sequencer and stitch patterns together to create complete tracks.

Song Mode could also come in very handy in a performance environment, as you can now put together a backing track, leave it playing and jam over the top of it with other gear. In fact, you could create an entire setlist in a single song.

Elektron also suggests that you could use Song Mode to sequence external MIDI devices, and promises plenty of creative tricks that will enable you to keep things interesting.