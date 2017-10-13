Elektron commences shipping of the new editions of the Analog Four synth and Octatrack sampler

Elektron has announced the shipping of two out of three of the newly-announced MKII editions of its sampler and analogue synth products.
The Analog Four MKII and Octatrack MKII are both now available for shipping priced at £1279/€1449/$ each. However, there’s still no sign of the Rytm MKII.
Not just the same instruments in brand new enclosures, the new MKIIs all include brand new features and upgrades in comparison to the original models.
The Analog Four gets an overhaul in the circuitry department, promising delivery of “very deep and defined bass,” and a tweaked analogue overdrive dishing out “more bite and growl”. Plus, there are now stereo outputs for each voice.
The Octatrack MKII is furnished with an updated contactless crossfader and balanced audio inputs.
Both models feature brand new hi-res encoders and an increased number of dedicated buttons for a faster workflow. These are backlit and more durable.
Analog Four MKII new features and upgrades
- Reworked analog circuitry delivering very deep and defined bass
- Enhanced analog overdrive for more bite and growl
- Crisp, large OLED screen providing optimal feedback in dimly lit environments
- Ultra durable back-lit buttons. Rated for 50 million presses
- Precise, hi-res encoders
Quick performance controls
- Increased amount of dedicated buttons enabling quicker workflow
- Stereo audio outputs for each voice
- Expression/CV inputs for external control of Analog Four MKII parameters
- Premium cast aluminium enclosure
Octatrack MKII new features and upgrades
- Crisp OLED screen providing optimal feedback in dimly lit environments
- Ultra durable back-lit buttons. Rated for 50 million presses
- Contactless silky smooth performance crossfader
- Precise, hi-res encoders
- Increased amount of dedicated buttons enabling quicker workflow
- Balanced audio inputs with plenty of headroom