Elektron commences shipping of the new editions of the Analog Four synth and Octatrack sampler

Elektron has announced the shipping of two out of three of the newly-announced MKII editions of its sampler and analogue synth products.

The Analog Four MKII and Octatrack MKII are both now available for shipping priced at £1279/€1449/$ each. However, there’s still no sign of the Rytm MKII.

Not just the same instruments in brand new enclosures, the new MKIIs all include brand new features and upgrades in comparison to the original models.

The Analog Four gets an overhaul in the circuitry department, promising delivery of “very deep and defined bass,” and a tweaked analogue overdrive dishing out “more bite and growl”. Plus, there are now stereo outputs for each voice.

The Octatrack MKII is furnished with an updated contactless crossfader and balanced audio inputs.

Both models feature brand new hi-res encoders and an increased number of dedicated buttons for a faster workflow. These are backlit and more durable.

Analog Four MKII new features and upgrades

Reworked analog circuitry delivering very deep and defined bass

Enhanced analog overdrive for more bite and growl

Crisp, large OLED screen providing optimal feedback in dimly lit environments

Ultra durable back-lit buttons. Rated for 50 million presses

Precise, hi-res encoders

Stereo audio outputs for each voice

Expression/CV inputs for external control of Analog Four MKII parameters

Premium cast aluminium enclosure

