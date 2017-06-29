The buttons on Elektron’s Octatrack MKII are good for 50 million presses

Elektron has taken the wraps off the MKII version of its Octatrack performance sampler and sequencer. This is far more than just a firmware update; in fact, the improvements are all physical.
The Octatrack now features an OLED screen that’s said to be more easily readable in dimly-lit environments, and the new backlit buttons promise super durability. In fact, they’re rated for 50 million presses, which is probably more than enough. There are more of them, too, the thinking being that this will speed up the workflow.
The crossfader is now contactless for “silky smooth” performance, while the encoders are of the hi-res variety. Finally, the balanced audio inputs offer more headroom.
"Octatrack MKII will fulfil the needs of anybody who really wants to experiment with samples, and the tactile feel and visual feedback of the new buttons is such an aid when being on stage or improvising in the studio,” says Jonas Hillman, CEO of Elektron. “Octatrack MKII is an outstanding live performance tool."
Specs are below, and you can find out more on the Elektron website. The Octatrack MKII will ship in August priced at $1349/€1449.
Elektron Octatrack MKII specs
- 8 stereo audio tracks
- 8 dedicated MIDI tracks
- Instant stereo sampling
- Real time sample time-stretch & pitch-shift
- 2 × insert FX per audio track
- 3 × LFO per track
- Live-friendly Elektron sequencer
- Contactless performance crossfader
- 1 × ¼” headphones output
- 2 × ¼” impedance balanced main output
- 2 × ¼” impedance balanced cue output
- 4 × ¼” balanced external input
- 1 × USB 2.0 High Speed port
- MIDI IN/OUT/THRU ports
- Ultra crisp 128 × 64
- OLED screen
- Precise hi-res encoders
- Durable back-lit buttons rated for 50 million presses
- W340 × D185 × H63 mm (8.5 × 7.2 × 2.5″) including knobs and rubber feet
- Weight approx. 2.3 kg (5 lbs). Fully compatible with Octatrack MKI projects/data