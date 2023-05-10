Superbooth 2023: Elektron turns up the Analog Heat with a new +FX model of the acclaimed stereo distortion processor

Superbooth 23: Released in 2016, Elektron’s Analog Heat offered eight stereo analogue distortion circuits, and could be used for both “enhancing and destroying” your audio. A second-gen version in 2018 offered a few hardware improvements but nothing in the way of sonic improvements, but you certainly can’t say the same of the new Analog Heat +FX.

Those eight stereo distortion circuits are still here - as is the stereo multimode analogue filter and 2-band stereo analogue EQ - but on top of that you also get a whole bunch of digital effects. Specifically, we’re talking Reverb, Delay, Chorus, Warble, Bits, Compressor and Bass focus.

All of these effects can be re-ordered as you see (and hear) fit, and your patches can be saved in the 512 preset slots. There are modulation options, too: an assignable envelope generator/envelope follower with two destinations, and three assignable LFOs, each with two destinations.

Analog Heat +FX offers an OLED screen, MIDI In/Out/Thru, various audio output and two CV/Expression pedal input jacks. It’s Overbridge-enabled and runs as a class-compliant USB audio interface.

Find out more on the Elektron (opens in new tab) website. Analog Heat +FX costs $999/€999.