Superbooth 2023: Elektron turns up the Analog Heat with a new +FX model of the acclaimed stereo distortion processor

By Ben Rogerson
( Future Music, emusician, Computer Music )
published

Real circuitry meets a collection of digital processors

Superbooth 23: Released in 2016, Elektron’s Analog Heat offered eight stereo analogue distortion circuits, and could be used for both “enhancing and destroying” your audio. A second-gen version in 2018 offered a few hardware improvements but nothing in the way of sonic improvements, but you certainly can’t say the same of the new Analog Heat +FX.

Those eight stereo distortion circuits are still here - as is the stereo multimode analogue filter and 2-band stereo analogue EQ - but on top of that you also get a whole bunch of digital effects. Specifically, we’re talking Reverb, Delay, Chorus, Warble, Bits, Compressor and Bass focus.

All of these effects can be re-ordered as you see (and hear) fit, and your patches can be saved in the 512 preset slots. There are modulation options, too: an assignable envelope generator/envelope follower with two destinations, and three assignable LFOs, each with two destinations.

Analog Heat +FX offers an OLED screen, MIDI In/Out/Thru, various audio output and two CV/Expression pedal input jacks. It’s Overbridge-enabled and runs as a class-compliant USB audio interface.

Find out more on the Elektron (opens in new tab) website. Analog Heat +FX costs $999/€999.

Image 1 of 9
Elektron Analog Heat +FX
(Image credit: Elektron)
Ben Rogerson
Ben Rogerson

I’m the Deputy Editor of MusicRadar, having worked on the site since its launch in 2007. I previously spent eight years working on our sister magazine, Computer Music. I’ve been playing the piano, gigging in bands and failing to finish tracks at home for more than 30 years, 24 of which I’ve also spent writing about music and the ever-changing technology used to make it. 

All-access artist interviews, in-depth gear reviews, essential production tutorials and much more. image
All-access artist interviews, in-depth gear reviews, essential production tutorials and much more.
Get the latest issue now!
More Info