Elektron ramps up the temperature with new edition of Analog Heat

Elektron has updated the Analog Heat box of distorted delights with some improvements to the hardware.

Upgrades from the MKI version include what Elektron says are tougher and more precise encoders. To further aid you in messing up your sounds for longer, back-lit buttons and a larger, sharper OLED screen have also been added.

The versatile grit-machine retains the 2-in/2-out soundcard - perfect for the on-the-go music producer - and the eight original stereo analogue distortion circuits.

The MKII is available now for a street price of $819/£750/€830–870, which is a shade more than the £679 price tag found on the original. For more info, got to the Elektron website .

Analog Heat MKII specs