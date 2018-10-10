Electro-Harmonix unveils all-encompassing Grand Canyon delay and looper

Electro-Harmonix has taken our repeated puns about the original Canyon to heart and debuted the Grand Canyon delay and looper pedal.

EHX is touting this as its most advanced multi-function delay and looper pedal to date, and it ain’t wrong: there are 12 effect types, plus a fully featured looper capable of recording and overdubbing the pedal’s own effects.

It can handle up to three seconds of delay time, and delivers tap tempo with nine tap divide settings, stereo outputs, 13 presets, programmable expression pedal settings and analogue bypass with soft switching.

For reference, those 13 modes are…

ECHO – 24-bit digital delay with bit crush/sample rate reduction and low/high pass filtering MOD – Modulated delay, yields flanger, chorus, vibrato and more MULTI – Multi-tap delay, set the exact number of echo repeats up to 31 REVERSE – Reverse delay with an intelligent pluck detection algorithm DMM – Deluxe Memory Man, re-creates the tone of the EHX bucket-brigade delay pedal TAPE – Tape Delay, simulates analog tape echo including tape distortion, wow and flutter REVERB – Lush plate reverb plus echo. PITCH – Polyphonic pitch shifting plus digital delay creates pitch-shifted echoes SHIM – Shimmer generates a rich octave-shifted wash SAMPLE/HOLD – Sample and hold, senses a note being plucked and produces echoes indefinitely until another note is detected DRUM – Magnetic drum echo that emulates a classic Binson Echorec style delay DOUBLE – Thickens up a mono signal or creates a stereo spread. LOOPER – Looper with up to 16 minutes of recording time. Includes unlimited overdubs, undo/redo, dedicated stop button, loop fade-out, reverse and speed adjust.

Will that be enough to land it a position on our buyer's guide of the best delay pedals? A review will hold the answer very soon…

The Grand Canyon is available now for $249, including a 9V power supply. Visit EHX for more info.