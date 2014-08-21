Zildjian Project 391 - Sound Lab Limited Edition cymbals

Image 1 of 4 Zildjian Project 391 china Zildjian Project 391 - Sound Lab Limited Editions Image 2 of 4 Zildjian Project 391 crash Zildjian Project 391 - Sound Lab Limited Editions 2 Image 3 of 4 Zildjian Project 391 hi-hats Zildjian Project 391 - Sound Lab Limited Editions 3 Image 4 of 4 Zildjian Project 391 ride Zildjian Project 391 - Sound Lab Limited Editions 4

DRUM EXPO 2014: Zildjian is pleased to introduce a limited edition cymbal concept from the Zildjian Sound Lab: Project 391. Designed for drummers looking for bright, explosive and cutting sound in a premium cymbal, Project 391 cymbals will be offered in 2014 for a limited time only.

Project 391 is Zildjian's first publicly available product crafted from B15 alloy, known for its consistency and cutting sound. A two-step lathing process imparts a unique surface finish that is both visually and sonically pleasing.

From the Zildijan Sound Lab to your drum kit - Project 391.

